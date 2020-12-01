The Undertaker bid goodbye to WWE at the Survivor Series on 22 November. The Deadman announced his retirement at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The fans across the globe were expecting an emotional farewell where The Undertaker would give a lengthy speech recalling his three-decade journey in the sports entertainment. But to everybody's surprise, the Phenom appeared like usual and kept his farewell speech simple, but very effective.

It was an emotional moment for not just fans, but for his well-wishers too. Triple H, Kane, Kevin Nash, Shane McMahon, JBL, Jeff Hardy, The Godfather, The Big Show, JBL, Mick Foley, The Godwins, Booker T, Rikishi, and Ric Flair entered the ring for Phenom's segment.

However, none of them spoke a word about Taker which took the fans by a surprise. Now, Booker T has explained why none of the legends who were present in the ring speak about the Deadman.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, he has stated that the moment belonged to the Phenom and the legends did not want to overshadow The Undertaker said. "We were just there to be there for that moment and to be there for the Undertaker. That moment wasn't for us – it was for the Undertaker. It was his moment. Anything we would've said would've overshadowed what he said because we know the Undertaker, and he was never a guy that was gonna talk a whole lot. One thing you don't want to do is give a bunch of old wrestlers a microphone. We'd have been out there all night,"