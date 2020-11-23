The Undertaker (original name: Mark William Calaway) has completed his 30 years in WWE on Sunday, 22 November. On this day three decades ago, the Deadman had made his debut and went on to earn the status of a legend in the sports entertainment.

To make it a memorable occasion, The Undertaker has announced his retirement at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, at the Survivor Series. The WWE has celebrated his 30th anniversary and given him the "Final Farewell" at Survivor Series.

The Journey

The Phenom has not just been an entertainer for fans, but a locker room leader for decades. He has been a guide, trainer and a role model to the talents, who are fondly recalling his influence on them on this occasion.

In this incredible journey, the Deadman played over 800 matches and above 175 pay-per-view clashes. Probably, the 55-year old is the only wrestler who has been loyal to the company for such a long time.

As a result, the people, who are associated with him, are thanking him for being great entertainer using hash tags like - #Undertaker30, #SurvivorSeries and #ThankYouTaker. WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Triple H, Dwayne Rock Johnson, John Cena, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and many others have paid tributes to the Deadman on social media sites.

Check out their posts below:

Vince McMahon: The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today,@Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30

John Cena: After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the

@WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30

Sean Waltman: Forever grateful to @undertaker for sacrifices made during incredibly hard times. Like working through cracked ribs & a crushed orbital bone because we needed the star power. I'm honored to have been in the trenches w/you Taker.Folded hands Congratulations on an amazing 30!#Undertaker30

Dwayne Johnson: 30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut.Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, "Muthafucka" True story Face with tears of joy Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker

Triple H: For being loyal .... no matter what! For every second of every day ,every mile, every tour, every shot, every ounce of wisdom, every drop of sweat, pint of blood....#ThankYouTaker @undertaker

#SurvivorSeries For times we were "social" or just having a "sandwich..." #ThankYouTaker

@undertaker #SurvivorSeries For every ride I'll never forget, #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries

Ric Flair®: Congratulations To The One And Only @undertaker ! I Can't Say How Much You Meant To Me Personally. With A Career So Extraordinary, You Deserve The Greatest Farewell Of All! WOOOOO!

Shawn Michaels: We've faced each other in every type of match and created some of the most special moments in my career. Standing across the ring from @undertaker was always a daunting experience but I'm excited to hear the gong toll one last time. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries

chrisjerichofozzy: Happy 30th to #TheFonz of @wwe! There are none cooler.... @undertaker #Undertaker30

MATT HARDY: Congratulations on an epic 30 year run, @undertaker. I learned so much from being around you & working with you - Thanks!

Dustin Rhodes: Man, such a kickass accomplishment. Congratulations @undertaker on a tremendous 30 years! Had an absolute blast with you in the ring. I will never forget the times we shared the ring together.

#30yrsOfUndertaker

Kurt Angle: Incredible match!!! Congrats on 30 Amazing years Deadman! @undertaker

John Layfield: Survivor Series. Thank you @undertaker #SurvivorSeries

The Mark Henry: Salute Deadman.

The Big Guy: Thank you @undertaker Your critique that the Terminator Ryback character wouldn't work led the path to Skip Sheffield back to Ryback. Dusty Rhodes respected your opinion enough to call for the change that eventually got me called up. Continued success to you and

@McCoolMichelleL