It's true! With technology at the tap of your finger, sex is easy to get but love is hard to find. Don't believe us? Ask any college-goer who just crossed 18 and is below 21, they say sex is now the easiest thing to get but they haven't even realized that true love has taken a backseat. Each person has multiple people to talk to over messages and have fun with, all this while being committed to your loved one.

There was a time when youngsters always dreamt of proposing their love on Valentine's Day and thought of several ways and ideas to do it. That is now dead and gone too.

Why Valentine's Day lost its charm?

In just a decade or so, the charm of Valentine's Day is slowly yet steadily losing its charm and the special day doesn't really warm the cockles of anyone's hearts anymore. It's now just a marketing field day to several top brands around the world to push and sell their products in the name of love, which nobody even believes in anymore.

A decade or two ago, there was a time where the young couple planned to celebrate this day for months in advance and purchased gifts well in advance and the joy of writing down your love to your loved one on a piece of paper excited one and all. This has lost its charm too. Buying greeting cards has become a passe' nowadays, all thanks to online GIFs and videos which can be shared with a tap of a button with no cost to spend at all.

Technology has really suffocated love and looking at the pace of how things are going, in a decade or so, technology will kill love too and that day isn't too far and shouldn't come as a surprise anymore. Nonetheless, we're all human being who craves for emotional bonds and we do hope that love always strives for the better and wins, as life is all about love. To love and being loved is definitely the best feeling in the world.