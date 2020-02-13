The tech giant Google has been sharing some jaw-dropping images of earth's most stunning landscapes from space over the years. Recently, it has released the largest update to its Google Earth View with a collection of 1,000 new images. The newly upgraded Google's imagery has been optimized for higher-resolution 4K screens with brighter colours and sharper images.

These images can be used as wallpapers on Android, as screensavers for Chromecast and Google Home. Google Earth product manager Gopal Shah wrote in a blog post that "Earth View started simply enough -- a curiosity pursued by the curious. Over the decade, that tiny seed sprouted several limbs, and today this imagery has been seen by millions of people the world over."

Earth View possesses the ability to elevate the minds

In addition, he mentioned that the Earth View has the ability to elevate the minds from the computer screens to outer space. "The landscapes that materialize when you open a new tab or unlock your phone punctuate your day with a global looking glass. My hope then is this funny, little project -- along with Google Earth as a whole -- moves us to care more deeply about this strange but kaleidoscopically beautiful planet," said Shah.

All these new images are available in the Earth View Gallery, as well as the popular Earth View Chrome Extension. This gallery also shows a colour map to help the user to visualize the thousands of Earth View locations and find a landscape featuring your favourite colour.

"Together over the past several years, we've refined a set of tools that help us scour 36 million square miles of satellite imagery while maintaining fine camera control to get just the right shot. To prepare the final image, we optimize the colour profile for the particular landscape, and export the final image in ultrahigh-resolution," said Shah.