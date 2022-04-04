This is Why Elon Musk Bought 9.2% Stake in Twitter to Become Largest Shareholder of Microblogging Site

Elon Musk has bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, becoming the largest shareholder in the micro-blogging site. It was revealed on Monday through a filing at Security and Exchange Commission.

The filing showed that the Space X boss owns 73.5 million Twitter shares, valuing his passive stake in the company at up to $2.9 billion based on the stock's Friday close. The Elon Musk Revocable Trust owns these shares and he is the only trustee in this.

The revelation has soared Twitter shares and these are now rallying in the stock market. The stock jumped by over 25% in pre-market trading on Monday to $49.10 a share.

What Forced Musk to Buy 9.2% Stake in Twitter?

So far, Musk and his company have not revealed any purpose of the purchase. However, the Tesla boss is a fierce critic of Twitter policies and last month he revealed that he is considering creating a new social media platform. The billionaire influencer even conducted an online survey asking users, "Is Twitter adhering to the principles of free speech?" to which nearly 70 % of the users responded "NO" on the survey.

"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? Is the new Platform needed," Musk tweeted after the survey results stating that he is giving serious thought to it.

But i's now clear that Musk has realized Twitter is and possibly in near future will be the most popular social media platform. Therefore, he ended up becoming the largest shareholder in the company.

