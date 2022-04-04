Lil Nas X Shocks Grammys With X-rated Stunt As Rapper Grabs Di*k And Touts 'Sex With Stranger' on Twitter

When it comes to controversies, singer Lil Nas X is a front runner. The singer has left the audience and TV viewers in shock with his X-rated stunt at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Nas X was spotted grabbing his penis and touting 'sex with a stranger,' according to the New York Post.

Both the Montero: Call Me by Your Name singer and Harlow simulated penis play while performing on Jack's Industry Baby. However, Nas X's followers on social media seemed to be the most critical of the "That's What I Want" emcee repeatedly imitating Michael Jackson's popular crotch grabbing move.

The singer even tweeted that he's either going to win a Grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a stranger. "I'm either gonna win a Grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a random stranger or lose each Grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a random stranger," the rapper wrote on Twitter.

"I can't watch @LilNasX grab his dick anymore on the #GRAMMYs It's not going anywhere. Just stop!" an annoyed person from the audience shouted. Another said, "Well we know he has a dick because he grabbed it like A MILLION times during his performance."

"Watch Lil Nas's #GRAMMYs performance and take a drink every time he grabs his d- -k. Seriously what's going on down there? Got an itch or he literally can't keep his hands [off] it?" a third user wrote on the social media platform while some others on social media even turned Nas X's naughty stunt into a party pastime.

The rapper, whose 666 Satan shoes infused with human blood made a huge controversy online rocked delivered a power packed flashy medley performing on Dead Right Now, Montero: Call Me by Your Name and Industry Baby with Jack Harlow.

Lil Nas X is Not Gay Anymore?

While rapper Nas X just slayed his performance on the stage of 2022 Grammy Awards, he announced that he is no longer gay after failing to win any award this year. "Can't believe I lost all my grammys. I am now no longer gay!" the rapper tweeted post the grand awards event.

However, fans of Nas X flooded the comment section of his post with words of support. One wrote, "You're the only Grammy winner in my cashapp so you win " while another said, "you didn't lose them, the grammys lost you."

