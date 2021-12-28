Who is Wilton Manors Driver in Gray Sedan? Speeding Car Plows Into Sidewalk, Killing Two Children

Two children were killed and four severely injured after a car ran over them in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Monday. After plowing into the children, the driver fled the scene.

The tragic incident took place on a sidewalk around just before 3:00 pm, near 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue.

Eyewitnesses Described Harrowing Scene

The Miami CBS reported that the authorities did not reveal the details about the condition of the four severely injured children that were hospitalized following the accident.

Describing the harrowing scene, the eyewitnesses told the outlet that the unidentified driver drove up on a sidewalk to get around a county bus before hitting the children.

Broward Transit driver Selvin Arjun, who had stopped the county bus to drop off two passengers, said, "I don't know if he couldn't control the car, but he drove straight into those kids."

Another eyewitness, Rhome Orismo, who was entering bus when the incident happened said that he witnessed the crash and its impact. "I stood right up as soon as I witnessed the crash, witnessed the impact. It's still eating away at me now that someone would do something like that and not stop, not try to render aid to those children," he told the outlet.

"By the time I looked up, I saw him going around the bus and I see him hit the damn kids. I jumped out my car, my car was still running, I ran up and saw the first girl on the ground. I knew she was dead. I go to the second kid and I see him dead," recounted Adams to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Hunt on For the Driver

Even though the investigators did not release a description of the vehicle or the person driving it, witnesses told CBS4 that the vehicle appeared to be a gray sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said that the units transported 4 children this afternoon to Broward Health in various stages of injuries, and two were pronounced deceased here on scene.

"This is a heartbreaking evening for everyoneâ€” for family, friends and our first responders," said Miranda Grossman, a PIO with the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The Wilton Manor Police Department also tweeted about a family reunification center which was set up at the City Hall Emergency Operation Center.