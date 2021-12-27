Who is Jaswant Singh Chail? Indian Sikh Man Planning to Kill Queen Elizabeth Using Crossbow at Windsor Castle Identified

The armed man who was arrested for trespassing Windsor Castle with a mission to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II has been identified as Jaswant Singh Chail. The 19-year-old was seeking revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala massacre in Amritsar, India.

The massacre, which left thousands of Indians dead, was orchestrated by the British Brigadier-General R. E. H. Dyer in the British-ruled India. After blocking the only exit at the venue, Dyer ordered his troops to fire at the Indians, gathered for a rally, until their ammunition was exhausted.

Chail Released a Video Before His Mission

The British Monarch shifted to the Windsor Castle following the Covid-19 restrictions. Chail, who describes himself as an Indian-Sikh, was carrying a cross-bow when he was arrested after entering the Windsor Castle grounds at 8.30 am after he triggered alarms and was spotted on CCTV.

The Sun reported that prior to entering the Castle, the teenager had posted a pre-recorded video message on his Snapchat revealing the chilling plan. The video was uploaded at 8.06 am on Christmas day.

The viral clip shows a Chail sporting a hoodied and mask outfit, apparently inspired from Star Wars. "I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre," Chail says in the video.

"It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I'm an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones," he went on to add. Reportedly, the teenager used Sith in all likelihood as a reference to the villains in Star Wars. Poster of a Star Wars character, Darth Malgus, is also visible in Chail's video clip.

Chail Detained Under Mental Health Act

The Daily Mail reported that the Indian-origin teen lives in the southern city of Southampton with his family. The outlet reported that Chail has been detained under the Mental Health Act following which the police raided his house.

In another message posted on Snapchat, Chail said, "I'm sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to.If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they're interested."

After reports of Chail being detained under the Mental Health Act surfaced, it generated a lot of reactions from the social media users. "Jaswant Singh Chail a very British citizen tried unsuccessfully to assonate your Queen ! Lawyers are hiding behind mental health issues - No, he got a cross bow posted on Youtube travelled to Windsor with a plan - He is not to be spared the full force of the law," tweeted a user.

"Jaswant Singh Chail said he planned to kill the Queen in revenge for Amritsar and for people discriminated against because of their race. This isn't a mental health issue, it's terrorism!" wrote another.

"He wasn't that mentally incapable if he came from Southampton to Windsor with a crossbow we are getting too many MH excuses," opined a user.