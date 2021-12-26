Who is Jared Schmeck? Oregon Man Claims 'No Disrespect' After Telling Biden 'Let's Go Brandon' on Christmas Call

Jared Schmeck, a father of four from Oregon, faced backlash on social media after he told U.S. President Joe Biden "Let's Go Brandon" during the annual White House NORAD Santa-tracking phone call on Friday. Schmeck used the vulgar anti-Biden phrase in the final seconds of the call.

The 35-year-old who works for an electric company was previously working as a Medford police officer for six years until he resigned in July 2018.

Schmeck Says He Meant No Disrespect

A video clip showing the exchange between the U.S. President and Schmeck, has also surfaced on social media. Biden, who is sitting with Jill Biden, is heard telling the caller, "I hope you have wonderful Christmas," to which the caller replies, "Yeah, I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well."

After Jill Biden replies with a "Thank you", the caller suddenly replies, "Let's Go Brandon." As Jill appears to be slightly awkward, Biden steps in to answer, "Lets Go Brandon, I agree."

Speaking to The Oregonian, the father of four said that he didn't want his parting message to the first couple to be vulgar. "At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job. I mean no disrespect to him," he said.

Later, Schmeck's posted the video of the call on his YouTube channel. "We talked to President Joe Biden on Christmas Eve! #letsgobrandon" he detailed the video.

Schmeck Faces Heat on Social Media

Schmeck's parting words to the U.S. President did not go well with several people who lashed out at the dad of four for being vulgar. "I refuse to believe we are this indecent as people. Not on Christmas Eve. And not to a person who lost his wife and daughter at Christmastime. We are better than this. Be kind and #Merry Christmas," U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-CA, tweeted.

"Imagine being a grown man so infantile and disrespectful that you say the slur 'Let's Go Brandon' to the president in front of your own kids and dozens of others. This is a sad time," wrote another user.

"#jaredschmeck directly and willfully disrespected the President, then said he "didn't mean any disrespect". Way to teach your kids how to not take responsibility for your actions. Then he invoked his faith #Christians and their family values," wrote another user.