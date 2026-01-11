Who Was Yeison Jiménez? Colombian Pop Star and His Entire Band Killed in Plane Crash Hours Before Concert

A Colombian pop singer and his entire band were killed in a plane crash on Saturday while traveling to a performance, days after he had spoken about recurring dreams in which he foresaw dying in an aircraft crash. Yeison Jiménez, 34, was on his way to a concert in Medellín on Saturday when the small plane carrying him and his band went down shortly after takeoff.

The small aircraft crashed and caught fire moments after taking off from a small airstrip in the central Colombian town of Paipa, according to El Colombiano. Five other people also lost their lives in the crash, which also included the singer's photographer, Weisman Mora.

Tragic End after Fatal Premonition

Mora had shared a touching final video of the group just before takeoff around 4 p.m. local time. Jiménez, one of Colombia's most popular folk music stars, had recently spoken about haunting dreams in which he imagined dying in a plane accident.

"I dreamt three times that we were going to have a plane crash and that I had to tell the pilot to turn around. And when he arrived, he'd say, 'Oh, boss, thank goodness you told me because something went wrong, but I fixed it, get in,'" Jimenez said in an interview with Colombian TV station Caracol.

"Those were the dreams. And in one of the dreams, I did dreamt that we had died and that we were on the news. And it was the third time I dreamt that. God gave me three signs, and I didn't understand them, I didn't get them," Jimenez said.

Foreseeing His Death

In the same interview, he also shared that he had recently survived an emergency landing in the very same aircraft, just 10 days before his son was set to be born. "The plane takes off, and as it takes off, I feel something go puff, puff," he said, adding that he had felt the aircraft start rocking.

"There was no speed, we weren't climbing," Jimenez said, stressing that his cameraman had spotted water coming out of the engine.

Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority said the crash is being investigated and that authorities are working to determine what caused the tragedy.

"The Civil Aeronautics Authority deeply regrets the accident that occurred in Paipa, Boyacá, in which six occupants of the N325FA aircraft died, including the artist Yeison Jiménez. We express our most sincere condolences to their families, friends, and fans," the statement read.