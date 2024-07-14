Who Was Thomas Matthew Crooks? 20-Year-Old Gunman Who Shot Trump at Pennsylvania Rally Used AR Rifle from Rooftop of Manufacturing Plant

The gunman who wounded Donald Trump in an attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, marking one of the most shocking acts of violence in political history, has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, according to reports.

The 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired at least eight shots at the former president. Addressing thousands of supporters, the former president suddenly grasped his ear, blood staining his face, as the suspect fired from an AR rifle on a rooftop 130 yards away from the stage. Amid the eight gunshots, the panicked crowd erupted in screams while Trump was quickly surrounded by Secret Service agents before being removed from the stage.

Also Killed One Supporter

Crooks also killed a member of the rally crowd, shot Trump in the ear, and was subsequently killed by Secret Service agents. The New York Post was the first to identify Crooks, although the FBI has not yet officially released his name.

The reason Crooks fired on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee remains unclear.

FBI Special Agent Kevin Rojek expressed shock that the gunman managed to fire several shots at Donald Trump before being neutralized by the Secret Service.

The FBI's Pittsburgh office, led by the special agent in charge, characterized the incident as an "attempted assassination" and noted that the suspect has not yet been formally identified.

Rojek also mentioned that the Secret Service had the responsibility of monitoring the rally site before the shooting, which has raised concerns about a significant security lapse.

He further stated that law enforcement had responded to several suspicious activities prior to the shooting incident.

A politician described the gruesome scene he witnessed while seated behind Donald Trump after an attempted assassination left several people dead.

One witness revealed that he had warned Secret Service agents about a man with a rifle on a nearby roof just minutes before the shooting began.

Trump Issues Statement after Assassination Attempt

Following the shooting, Trump calmed the crowd and later issued a statement from the hospital, outlining the incident.

On Truth Social, he confirmed being hit by a bullet, expressing gratitude to the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift response to the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

The assassination attempt took only a few days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump is expected to speak to the assembled delegates who will officially nominate him as the GOP candidate for the presidency.

His campaign said that he will still attend the convention, which will proceed as scheduled.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action."

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."