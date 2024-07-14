'Let Me Get My Shoes': Trump's Chilling Last Words After Gunshots Rang Out in Harrowing Assassination Attempt Before Gunman Is Shot Dead [WATCH]

Former President Donald Trump was contrasting his efforts to curb illegal immigration with President Joe Biden's more lenient border policies just before an assassination attempt occurred at his rally in Pennsylvania. Trump told the audience, "If you truly want to witness something this disheartening, observe what occurred -- " he began before being interrupted by the sound of eight to ten gunshots.

In mid-sentence, Trump clutched his right ear as blood gushed over his face, and he quickly ducked down. U.S. Secret Service agents quickly surrounded the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, to shield the former president. They promptly evaluated Trump while he was on the ground and could be heard saying that the "shooter is down" before relocating him.

Clutched His Ears and Ducks

As the agents helped him to his feet, Trump, 78, could be heard saying, "Let me get my shoes." He then raised a strong, clenched fist in the air as blood streamed down the right side of his face and shouted, "Fight, fight, fight!"

Trump was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for his gunshot wound.

He released a statement on Truth Social confirming he had been hit by a bullet, expressing gratitude to the Secret Service and law enforcement for their "rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Rock Solid Even after Attack

The assassination attempt took only a few days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump is expected to speak to the assembled delegates who will officially nominate him as the GOP candidate for the presidency.

His campaign said that he will still attend the convention, which will proceed as scheduled.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action."

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."