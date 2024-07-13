Melania Trump Likely to Make Rare Appearance at Republican Convention Alongside Donald Trump But Barron Trump's Attendance Remains Uncertain

Melania Trump is most likely to make a major appearance on the campaign trail with her husband, Donald Trump, after months of staying away from the presidential race. The former first lady is expected to attend next week's Republican convention, although it remains unclear whether she will give a speech.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed The Hill that the former first lady will attend the gathering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, along with her husband, former President Trump, who will accept the party's nomination. Melania had addressed delegates at the 2016 and 2020 conventions but this election year her specific role at the event has not yet been determined.

Melania Comes to the Scene

Melania this year has so far remained in the background while her husband has been campaigning for a second term. Other Trump family members will also attend next week's convention. Don Jr. is scheduled to speak on Wednesday night.

Eric Trump is expected to be there since his wife, Lara, works for the party.

Ivanka Trump will also be present on Thursday when Donald Trump formally accepts the presidential nomination. However, she will be there in a personal capacity and will not address the delegates.

It is unclear whether Barron Trump will attend or speak at the convention. Melania is known to be protective of her son.

However, Barron attended his first political rally last week, where he stood up and waved to the crowd, receiving loud cheers from his father's supporters.

The 18-year-old graduated from high school in May and is expected to start college in the fall.

The last time Donald and Melania Trump were seen together in public was at his graduation.

Barron's Appearance in Doubt

Earlier this summer, Barron Trump declined Florida's offer to serve as a delegate at the Republican National Convention. A week after the state announced the 18-year-old would represent them at Donald Trump's nomination, Melania Trump's office explained that Barron had "prior commitments."

Meanwhile, Melania Trump has publicly joined her husband for campaign events only three times: at his campaign kickoff in November 2022 at their Mar-a-Lago home, in March when she accompanied him to vote in the Florida presidential primary, and in April when she appeared with him at a high-dollar fundraiser in Palm Beach.

In March, as she entered the polling station, Melania was asked if she would join the former president on the campaign trail.

Her said: "Stay tuned."

Melania Trump notably did not attend the first presidential debate in Atlanta. Trump left the stage alone, while Joe Biden was accompanied by Jill Biden.

However, she did organize two fundraisers for Log Cabin Republicans, the largest conservative LGBTQ+ organization. One of these events took place recently in New York at the Trumps' residence in Trump Tower.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to be held in Milwaukee from Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18.