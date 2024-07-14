Watch the Moment Trump Was Shot; Former U.S. President Hurt in the Ear but Safe After Gunman Shoots from the Roof at a Pennsylvania Rally

ld Trump was quickly escorted off stage on Saturday after gunshots were heard at the start of his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. US Secret Service agents swiftly surrounded Trump and led him away from the podium as he raised a defiant fist to the crowd.

"The former president is safe," the Secret Service confirmed in a post on X. Trump's campaign reported he was "fine" and undergoing a medical check.

Trump supporter Dave Portnoy shared a video on social media, commending Trump's reaction and predicting his victory in the upcoming election.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," said spokesman Steven Cheung.

The incident happened shortly after Trump began his speech at his final campaign rally before the Republican National Convention. The event, held in Butler, Pennsylvania, turned chaotic as bangs and screams erupted.

Trump was heard on the microphone saying, "Let me get my shoes," as security agents helped him back to his feet. He was then escorted to an SUV, again raising his fist to the crowd. Secret Service officers declared the area an active crime scene and asked reporters to leave.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed his relief that Trump was safe and condemned the violence. Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also condemned the attack, expressing gratitude that Trump was unharmed.

In an update, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Trump is safe and that the shooter had been neutralized and died. One spectator was killed, and two others were critically injured.

Trump later shared a message on Truth Social, saying he was hit by a bullet that grazed his ear. He thanked the Secret Service and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

President Joe Biden condemned the violence and mentioned his attempt to contact Trump. Later, it was reported that Biden had spoken with Trump.

Trump's family, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, expressed their support and gratitude for law enforcement on social media.