Who was Tetiana Zadorozhniak? Chechen Soldiers Kill Ukrainian Woman by Slitting Her Throat After Days of Rape (Graphic Video)

Graphic footage was shared on social media showing the murder scene of Tetiana Zadorozhniak, the Ukrainian woman who was raped before her throat was slit by Chechen soldiers in Makariv. The grisly incident took place last month where the soldier under the command of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov committed the war crime.

Zadorozhniak, who lost her husband to Covid-19 last year, was reportedly buried in her backyard after being brutally murdered.

Zadorozhniak Was Held Captive for Days

Sharing the graphic clip on Twitter, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko wrote, "Tetiana from Makariv (near Kyiv) was raped and murdered by a russian soldier near her home. Video shows local people telling about this tragedy. Tomorrow international journalists will be working at the crime scene."

The video shot by a local goes on to show the house after her murder. "In this room they tortured her, yes here as well," reads the captions in the video . "Ooh It's horrible," the person recording the video says as the camera pans towards blood soaked sheets, mattress and ransacked bedroom.

"No You see it turns out here it was. Here she was murdered," read the captions.

The Daily Mail reported that as per the locals of the town, Tetiana, who was waiting for her friend to evacuate the town, was dragged out of her home by Kadyrov's men. She was then held captive in a nearby house and raped for days. "After days of torture, one of the soldiers raped her for a final time before cutting her throat and unceremoniously dumping her lifeless body in a shallow grave," local residents were quoted by the outlet.

14-year Old Ukrainian Left Pregnant After Rape

The Sun reported that in a Facebook post Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's top Human Rights official, has revealed that a 14-year-old girl who was raped by Russian soldiers after being held captive, was now pregnant.

The victim was gangraped by five "occupying men" in Bucha, according to the outlet. Claiming that She also an 11-year-old boy was raped in front his captive mother, Denisova wrote, "There is no place on earth or in hell where racist criminals can hide from retribution!" While reminding Article 27 of the 1949 Geneva Convention, which protects civilians from persecution during war, Denisova urged, "The occupiers must bear the strictest responsibility!"