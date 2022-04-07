Graphic Drone Footage Shows Lone Cyclist Being Blown to Death By Russian Tanks on Empty Street of Bucha

A graphic footage has emerged on social media showing a lone cyclist being fired upon by Russian tanks in the street of Bucha, Ukraine. The fatal incident was captured on a drone.

Despite videos and images showing the massive fatalities in Bucha from the time it was captured by the Russian forces, Kremlin continues to deny its involvement in the killings.

Victim's Body Was Found Lying to His Bicycle Days Later

The minute-long footage starts with showing empty streets of Bucha with Russian tanks lined up in one of the streets. The drone captured the video on March 3. The footage tracks the lone cyclist pedaling down on the empty street. Moments later he gets down from the bicycle and is seen walking his bicycle.

As he approaches the corner of the street, the unarmed man slows down, apparently sensing the presence of Russian armored vehicles barely 150 feet away from the junction.

Soon after he turns the corner on the side road, a flash of light is seen coming out of the tank's turret followed by a rocket flying through the air. The video also captured several rounds of shots being fired in the direction of the cyclist. White smoke is seen emerging from the spot.

Another video which has emerged on social media, taken a few days later, shows a man lying dead next to his bicycle at the same spot where the ambush was carried out by the Russian authorities.

Bucha's Horror Stories Emerge

As the world condemns the massacre carried out by Russian soldiers in Bucha, the survivors continued to reveal their tales. Speaking to ABC, 53-year-old Mykola said that he and his wife spent a month hiding in the cold and dark cellar of his apartment building. He said that after Russians arrived they started killing all men aged under 50 and then ordered him to bury his friends within 20 minutes.

"Two of them were shot in front of him. Another had a grenade thrown at him. His body parts sat on the ground for days, until at last he was allowed to gather them, put them in a bag, and bury them. One of these graves is smaller than the others," read a tweet by James Longman, the Foreign Correspondent of the publication.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared Russian forces to the Islamic State terror group during his address at the UN Security Council meeting. "They cut off limbs, cut their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out only because their aggressor did not hear what they wanted to hear from them," he described the deaths.