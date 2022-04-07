'Demented' Joe Biden Gets Ignored by Barack Obama During his Visit to White House? Video Shows Lone Biden Looking 'Confused'

U.S. President Joe Biden once again became a victim of online trolling after several users pointed out that he was ignored by former President Barack Obama during the latter's White House visit on Tuesday. It was Obama's first visit after leaving office.

Obama visited the White House to mark the 12th anniversary of his signature health care law, the Affordable Care Act.

Obama Says "Its Good to Be Back in the White House"

During his speech, Obama jokingly referred to Biden as "Vice President Joe Biden."

"It is good to be back in the White House," Obama said. "It's been a while. I confess, I heard some changes have been made by the current president since I was last year. Apparently, Secret Service agents have to wear aviators now. The Navy mess has been replaced by a Baskin Robbins. And there's a cat running around, which I guarantee you, Beau, it's funny, would have been very unhappy about. But coming back, even if I have to wear a tie, which I very rarely do these days, gives me a chance to visit with some of the incredible people who serve this White House and serve this country every single day," he went on to add.

Targeting Biden following the visit, the Republican National Committee tweeted a clip showing a confused Biden wandering around the stage as Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris greet a group of people. "This is so sad," tweeted RNC.

Was Biden Ignored by Obama, Harris?

The clip went to fuel the claims that the U.S. President was completely ignored by Obama during his trip to the White House. "Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden," read another tweet by RNC. The video shows a lone Biden standing as Obama continues to interact with the people. The video has clocked over 5 million views.

"How is this any different from how Barry treated Biden when he was vice-president? Biden Got Ignored by Obama at the White House and It Was Brutal," tweeted a user.

"Joe Biden completely ignored by Obama. A lost and broken man," wrote a user as another added, "Obama didn't have time to be Biden's babysitter That's alright."

"I am seeing all over Twitter these videos of Obama in the WH and Biden literally being ignored by everyone. Not just once but multiple times. Yet, that's the guy that got 81M votes? That's the guy that actually got more votes than the beloved and worshiped Obama? Suuuuurrrreeee," expressed a user.