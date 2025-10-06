Who Was Raymond Wells? Man Who Shot Dead Beloved Chef Carl Morgan Dies a Day after Suffering Gunshot Wound to His Head as Mystery Deepens

The main suspect in the carjacking and murder of a popular New Orleans chef has died after being shot in the head. Police tracked Raymond Wells, 21, to Interstate 10 in Metairie, where he was found inside the car which was owned by Carl Morgan, a sous chef at the prominent Brennan's restaurant in the French Quarter.

Police said Wells ambushed Morgan outside the Abeona House Child Discovery Center on Tuesday evening, fatally shooting him before stealing his car. Morgan had been there to pick up his two-year-old child when he was attacked randomly. Later, law enforcement officials found Wells inside Morgan's vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Killer Dies

Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Wells on a charge of first-degree murder, but he died from his injuries in the early hours of Friday, according to the Daily Mail. A statement from city officials confirmed, "Raymond Wells was pronounced deceased by UMC on October 3, 2025 (1:06 am). "The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office will be performing a post-mortem examination."

It's still unclear whether Wells was shot by someone else or if he took his own life. Investigators said that before his deadly encounter with Morgan, Wells had been seen in the area firing at cars and trying to steal from others.

Morgan's death has left his family and friends heartbroken. They remember him as a devoted father and a gifted chef whose world revolved around his little one.

His partner and the mother of his child, Lisa Marie Lienberger, shared with WDSU: "I just want people to remember Carl for how much he cared about everyone he interacted with. He was a very loving person. A jolly, talkative, very funny, and silly person. Most of all, he loved food, and that was what we really bonded over.

"I hope that he will be remembered for all of the skills he passed on to other people he worked with in the city. We love him very much, and I will do my best to make sure he's remembered in everything we do. I wish he was here."

Community and Fraternity Shocked

Brennans said in a statement: "On behalf of the Brennan's restaurant family, we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our sous chef, Carl Morgan, and his family. Carl's senseless and untimely death is heartbreaking.

"Carl was a devoted father, loving partner, cherished son, and friend to all. His remarkable talent, positive energy, and immeasurable impact will be sorely missed at Brennan's.

"Our team is strong, yet we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. This weekend, many of us will be at the Brennan's booth at the Fried Chicken Festival, honoring Carl by continuing the passion project he loved, with net proceeds benefiting his family. Hug your loved ones tighter, give grace, be nice, and live big like Carl."

Morgan's killing marks one of the bloodiest weeks New Orleans has seen since January, prompting Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to call for the deployment of the National Guard.

Over the past week, nine people — including Morgan — lost their lives to violence across nine different neighborhoods, raising fresh fears about public safety in the city.

In response, Governor Landry has requested that as many as 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops be activated to help restore order. Former President Donald Trump had earlier shown support for such a move, having already deployed the National Guard to cities like Chicago, Portland, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.