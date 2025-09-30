Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez: Second Shooting Victim at Dallas ICE Facility Dies from Injuries as Devastated Wife Expected to Give Birth Anytime

A second illegal migrant who was wounded in last week's mass shooting at a Dallas ICE facility has died, his grieving wife revealed. She is currently pregnant and due to give birth to their fifth child any day. The victim, 32-year-old Mexican national Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, was struck by at least eight bullets during the sniper-style attack on Wednesday.

He was rushed to Parkland Hospital in critical condition but ultimately did not survive, CBS News reported. "My husband Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family," his wife, Stephany Gauffeny, said Tuesday in a statement to the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

Losing a Difficult Battle

"We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed. His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered. I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone," she said.

Garcia-Hernandez, who was living in the U.S. without legal status, had been taken into ICE custody after a DUI arrest on August 8, according to Gauffeny.

A GoFundMe set up by Garcia-Hernandez's family described him as the sole breadwinner for their household.

Another detainee, 37-year-old Norlan Guzman Fuentes from El Salvador, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of last week's shooting.

Venezuelan national Jose Andre Bordones-Molina was also injured in the attack but has since been released from the hospital, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

Killed for No Reason

The Dallas ICE field office is set to reopen on Tuesday, this time with heightened security measures in place. The facility functions as a temporary holding center for detainees, and according to CBS News, it averaged about 47 people in custody each day during the first half of 2025.

The deadly shooting at the ICE facility in Dallas took place last week when the gunman opened fire on migrants in an unmarked transport van before turning the gun on himself.

The shooter was identified as Joshua Jahn, and the ICE said in a statement that the sniper had "fired indiscriminately."

Law enforcement confirmed that the victims were all ICE detainees, while no officers and staff were harmed.

The gunman fired "from an elevated position" while migrants were inside the transport van. He was later found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration lawyer's office, according to WFAA.

The FBI's Dallas Field Office Special Agent in Charge, Joe Rothrock, said that the shooting is being investigated "as an act of targeted violence."