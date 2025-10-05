Two Children Killed and Two Others Injured After Adult Woman Opens Fire at Gas Station in Texas

Two children were killed and two others were left in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a gas station. The shooting took place early Saturday morning in Angleton, Texas, with police being called to a gas station around 5 a.m.

Two children — ages 13 and 4 — were killed, while two others, ages 8 and 9, were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators told KHOU11 that an adult woman has been arrested, though it is still unclear how she's connected to the children. In a statement, the Sheriff's Office said, "Investigators are collecting evidence and working to determine exactly what happened.

Bloodbath in Texas

"All individuals believed to be involved have been detained, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

"While details are still developing, the loss of two children in such a manner is a tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected as we continue to learn more about this heartbreaking situation."

Law enforcement sources told KHOU11 that the two children being treated in the hospital are expected to survive the horrific incident.

The woman arrested is being investigated by the detectives. The motive behind the deadly attack is still unclear as more details are awaited.