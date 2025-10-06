Alabama Mass Shooting: Two Killed and 14 Injured in Montgomery after Fight Breaks Out Between Two Groups Over Football Game

At least two people were killed and 14 others were injured in a mass shooting in Montgomery on Saturday night, authorities in Alabama said. One of the victims killed was a woman, and at least two of the injured were children, with one of them in critical condition, Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys told the Montgomery Advertiser.

The deadly shooting took place in the city's busy downtown tourist area, shortly after a football game between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College, two historically Black universities in Alabama. Downtown Montgomery had been turned into a festive area ahead of the game, with fairground-style attractions, including a Ferris wheel and several other rides.

Deadly Shooting at Night

The shooting began around 11:30 p.m. in downtown Montgomery after a fight broke out between two rival groups, according to Chief Graboys. The clash quickly escalated into chaos as gunmen opened fire, spraying bullets into the crowd and striking several bystanders.

"This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd," he said, as reported by AL.com, adding that the shooters "did not care about the people around them when they did it."

So far, no arrests have been made. Twelve of the 14 people injured are still receiving treatment in the hospital.

"In total, three victims remain in life-threatening condition, and nine sustained non-life-threatening injuries," MPD Lt. Tina McGriff told the Montgomery Advertiser.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed told WSFA that police were patrolling within about 50 feet of both sides of the area when the shooting started.

"We're praying for the victims of this atrocity. We're praying for their families, their friends. We're praying for our city. Thousands of people have been in the city this weekend, and it only took one or two to change the entire outcome."

Crime Rate Peaks

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and speak with authorities. "We are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be critical to helping investigators identify those responsible," Lt. McGriff said.

Montgomery ranks among the top 10 percent of U.S. cities with the highest crime rates, according to data from CrimeGrade.com.

In her February State of the State address, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said she planned to expand the Metro Area Crime Suppression Unit in Montgomery, a task force that includes officers from the MPD, the Montgomery Sheriff's Office, the ATF, and the Alabama Attorney General's Office.

In August, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville expressed his support for deploying the National Guard to Montgomery and Birmingham to help tackle crime.

However, Mayor Steven Reed has pushed back against the idea, saying Montgomery does not need the National Guard. He also highlighted that both violent and non-violent crimes, as well as non-fatal shootings, had declined during the first half of 2025.

"Montgomery is not a battlefield. It is a city of families, faith and future. The people of this community deserve solutions rooted in partnership, not political soundbites, "he said at a press conference in June, as reported by the Alabama Reflector.