Who is Kayley Gunner? Woman Quits Military to Take Up Career in Porn Industry, Create OnlyFans NFSW Videos

After serving in the military for five years and reaching the rank of Sergeant, Kayley Gunner decided to switch her career to become an adult star. The former sergeant revealed that she quit her job in the army to take up a career in the porn industry for a 'new and exciting experience'. Gunner, who is a former broadcast communication student wanted to seek out new challenges.

"I recently finished my service in the military, and I have been looking for a new and exciting experience beyond those amazing years," she said according to Daily Star. She further mentioned that she enjoyed camming in the past and gained much confidence facing the camera. "Getting into the adult film industry seemed like the next logical step for advancing my brand," she emphasised.

The Hawaii-born porn star also revealed that she has always had a fascination with the adult movie industry and that she would enjoy pursuing it. "Now that I am here, I can't wait to show the world what I can do," the adult actress, who has already appeared in two films added.

Kayley Gunner OnlyFans

Gunner is also available on the X-rated OnlyFans platform. She has set up an account to connect directly with her loyal followers. Gunner's OnlyFans account bio teases, "Daily naughty content! Here you'll find all my exclusive behind the scenes." The young pornstar has racked up over 43,000 likes by sharing over 700 racy posts on the X-rated site.

Who is Kayley Gunner?

Gunner was born on January 09, 1997, in Hawaii. She served in the US Army for 5 years before joining the adult industry.

Recently, she chatted with fans in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on the popular social platform Reddit.

