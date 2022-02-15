Wiyada Pontawee: Thai OnlyFans Model's 2-Yr-Old Son Drowns in Pool While She Was Doing Adult Photoshoot Meters Away

A 2-year-old boy in Thailand drowned while his OnlyFans model mother was busy partying with friends at an adult photoshoot just meters away. Thai OnlyFans model Wiyada Pontawee, 26, and her photographer husband were busy partying inside a luxury villa in Pattaya, Thailand, on Valentine's Day, when their son Chawanakon Hancharoenpanna, who fell into the pool and died, while no one noticed him.

According to The Sun, several other adult models are said to have attended the event, which also served as a photo shoot. Photos show guests at the party eating grilled prawns and sipping bottles of whisky when the tragedy happened.

Tragic Death

Pontawee was busy in a photoshoot while also partying with friends on Monday, when no one noticed her 2-year-old son, who crawled up to the pool inside the luxury villa and fell into it. Moments before his death the toddler was along with his younger brother and another kid were pictured splashing in the pool.

He then was taken out of the pool and somehow managed to go there unattended when he fell into it and drowned when Pontawee was partying. Chawanakon was just two days away from his third birthday.

The incident happened in the night and police believe no one noticed the child walking or crawling up to the pool. It is unclear if Pontawee, who goes by the nickname Soda, was filming adult material, when the accident happened.

The boy's father said he heard him struggling in the pool at 10 p.m., and paramedics were called. Medics arrived and performed CPR on the child before rushing him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family Shocked

"I'm heartbroken. I don't want to live anymore. I am praying to bring my son back to life," Pontawee said. Pongrit Hancharoenpanna, the boy's father, informed paramedics that he and his wife were "working" when the accident occurred.

Speaking in a video from the scene, he said: "I was working when it happened. "Then I heard the sound from the water and saw my boy in the pool. He was choking, so I jumped in to help him but it was too late."

A representative for the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Service said they received a call about a child drowning in a pool villa house in the posh Pratumnak region of Pattaya City.

"At the scene, the father and mother carried the body of a two-year-old boy and asked for help at the entrance of the villa. Rescue workers tried to help and pumped the heart to try and save his life," a spokesperson from the rescue service team said.

"His father and mother were weeping and crying not far away, before the officers urgently transported the child to the hospital. Initially, the medical team provided the best assistance but were unable to save the child's life," he added.

However, police haven't launched an investigation into the child's death as they believe that there was no foul play involved and the death was a case of accident.