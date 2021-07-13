Who Was Olivia Guidry? Anti-Vaxxer Nurse Dies Days After Saying COVID-19 Vaccine Tests Were Fake

Olivia Guidry, a registered nurse from Louisiana, died from COVID-19 complications days after she had tweeted against the vaccine calling it an experiment which manipulates the human DNA. Guidry passed away on Saturday after remaining hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Anti-vaxxers around the world have come up with COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories. The main charge against the vaccine is that they are capable of altering the human DNA.

Guidry Was Placed in Medically Induced Coma Due to Complications

The news about Guidry's death surfaced after her friends and family members started paying tributes to her on their social media pages. The Advocate reported that Guidry, who was a registered nurse in the emergency department at Ochsner Lafayette General, was diagnosed with COVID in early July. In her post, the nurse's sister Brittany Smith stated that Guidry reported high fever and had a seizure following which she was placed in a medically induced coma on Thursday.

Guidry, who graduated from LSU Alexandria with a nursing degree, was taking pre-med courses at LSU Eunice and wanted to go to medical school, according to the outlet.

"Today is a sad day for my ER family and I. Your contagious laugh and smile will truly be missed Liv. Until we meet again sweet girl," her colleague Nick Berthelot wrote on Facebook.

In a statement issued later, Al Patin, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center said that an autopsy would confirm exact cause of Guidry's death. "Many reports have stated that Olivia died due to complications from COVID-19. However, the cause of her untimely death is unclear at this time and will be determined by an autopsy, with results not expected for several days. The appropriate officials have been made aware of her case," it read.

Anti-Vaxxer Nurse Old Posts Against COVID-19 Vaccine Surface

Soon after the news of Guidry's death surfaced, social media was flooded with her old tweets where she strongly advised against taking the vaccine.

"This vaccine has been released using recombinant DNA technology faster than any vaccine in the world," Guidry posted on July 26, 2020. "It manipulates your DNA at the tiniest molecular level. Do. Not. Get. It. It's not safe."

In yet another tweet she had questioned the authenticity of coronavirus tests. "Am I the only one thinking they are trying to see how much they can control us???" she posted July 11, 2020. "We are a straight up social experiment."

There were several others who also spoke about Guidry's views. "What a shame Olivia Guidry had to die, but I find incredulous is the fact that she was an RN with a BSN. My God, people wake up!" wrote a user.

"Olivia Guidry, RN, BSN I'm sorry you feel like that but it's like we don't have a choice or you get the vaccine or you get very sick and die if you're lucky and you survive in some cases when you get coronavirus you get so sick for the rest of your life from different angles," wrote another.