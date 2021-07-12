Former US President Donald Trump claimed that he has information about the security guard who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol Riots on January 6. Trump also called the US Air Force veteran an "innocent, wonderful, incredible woman."

The video that emerged soon after Babbitt's death shows the horrifying moment Babbit is shot through one of the broken window frames in the Capitol after which she collapses on the ground. Babbit, who was a 14-year Air Force veteran, was shot in the chest after chaos broke out when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol breaching security parameters. She died hours later.

Does Trump Know About Babbitt's Killer?

According to the Independent, in an interview with Fox News, Trump called the Capitol rioters peaceful people.

Speaking about Babbit, who was shot while trying to climb through a broken window into the House chambers, Trump reiterated that she was an "innocent, wonderful, incredible woman." Trump also claimed that he knew who shot her.

"Who shot Ashli Babbit? Why are they keeping that secret?" he said. "I've heard also that it was the head of security for a certain high official – a Democrat – and we'll see. It's gonna come out."

Even though Trump failed to provide any evidence for his theory or name the lawmaker whose security detail he claimed was involved in the shooting, he claimed that the person's identity is being protected. "I will tell you they know who shot Ashli Babbitt. The truth is "going to come out," he went on to add.

Trump Backs Capitol Rioters

Terming his speech at the 'Stop the Steal' rally, which preceded the Capitol attack as 'mild-mannered', Trump said that there were 'over a million people there.'

"The crowd was unbelievable and I mentioned the word "love," the love in the air, I've never seen anything like it," he said of the rally near the White House. "That's why they went to Washington. Too much spirit and faith and love, there was such love at that rally, you had over a million people."

Stating that his supporters "were there for one reason - the rigged election" the former President added, "They felt the election was rigged. That's why they were there. And they were peaceful people. These were great people. The crowd was unbelievable."