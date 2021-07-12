Graphic details have emerged in the case pertaining to alleged child sexual abuse involving NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo. The nine-year NFL veteran was arrested and charged sexual contact with a child after he turned himself in "on his own accord in consultation with his attorney."

Mingo was released from the custody of the Arlington Police Department after posting a $25,000 bond.

Mingo Took the Victim on Shopping Spree

The case pertains to an incident which took place during the July 4th weekend in 2019. In January this year the victim's mother filed a case with the Arlington PD against the outside linebacker for the Falcons.

According to Sports Illustrated, which accessed the documents filed by Arlington PD related to a search warrant, the incident took place after Mingo invited a teenage family member and the boy's friend, also a teenager, to spend the day with him.

The NFL player took the teens to the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington and K1 Speed, a Dallas-area go-kart complex. Later, the trio had dinner at BJ's restaurant and purchased a season pass to K1 Speed.

The teenagers were also taken on a shopping spree, and he paid for items they chose from Nike.com. It was also reported that the victim chose a variety of T-shirts, shoes and shorts, which were later shipped to the victim on the address of Mingo's family member, reported the outlet. Mingo paid for everything including the stuff bought by the boys. After the outing all of them returned to the hotel where Mingo was staying on the night of 4th July, 2019.

Victim Said He Got Scared and Pretended to be Asleep

As per the documents obtained by the outlet, the victim who was sleeping in the room was woken up at approximately 3 a.m after he found Mingo in his bed. He "thought it was odd," according to documents, because the plan was for the two boys to sleep in a room separate from Mingo. He thought little of it and went back to sleep.

According to the document, "The victim was then woken by [Mingo] pulling at his underwear. This occurred for a few minutes until the suspect got more aggressive and pulled the victim's underwear down to his shins. The victim advised that when this was occurring, he was scared and pretended to be asleep. [Mingo] put a lotion on that made the victim's skin burn and ... rubbed his penis up and down, in between the victim's butt crack."

Mingo Denies Allegations, Calls it Baseless

The outlet reported that during the course of investigation, the Arlington police detective matched the Nike's sales receipt for the order purchased for the victim by Mingo. "Evidence will corroborate the victim's statements. Furthermore it is known to [the detective] ... that purchasing gifts for children is a known "grooming" behavior in Child Sexual Abuse cases," the detective wrote in the application.

In a statement issued, Mingo's attorney Lukas Garcia denied the allegations stating that Mingo was innocent. "The allegations out of Tarrant County against my client are completely baseless. Barkevious Mingo is innocent. At this stage, our side has very limited information. What we do know is these allegations are from over two years ago and are completely untrue. Mr. Mingo is the victim of a false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive. We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated."