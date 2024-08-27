Who Was Natalie Stichova? Star Gymnast Plunges 260ft Down Mountain to Her Death While Taking Selfie with 'Sleeping Beauty Castle' in Germany

A star gymnast tragically fell 260 feet down a mountain to her death, reportedly while attempting to take a selfie during a sightseeing visit to the German castle that inspired Walt Disney's Sleeping Beauty. Natalie Stichova, 23, was pronounced dead six days after she fell nearly 262 feet down Tegelberg Mountain in Bavaria, Germany, on August 15.

The tragic incident occurred near the scenic Neuschwanstein Castle, as the Czech gymnast was reportedly trying to take the perfect Instagram photo. In an interview with Czech media, a friend of Natalie's revealed that she had been standing extremely close to the edge of the mountain when one of her legs suddenly slipped.

Unexpected and Unfortunate Death

Natalie's friend said that she slipped while she was trying to set up the shot in front of the castle. The friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "She fell from a height of about 80 metres (262ft). We will never find out whether she slipped or whether a piece of the rock edge broke off."

Natalie was with two friends and her boyfriend, David, when the tragic accident occurred. Authorities described the trail as a "difficult climb."

Local reports indicated that Natalie initially survived the terrifying fall, albeit with severe injuries, and was quickly airlifted to the hospital by helicopter.

Her family decided to remove her from life support on August 21 due to irreversible brain damage.

The 23-year-old frequently posted photos of her adventures on Instagram, often showcasing herself atop mountains in her workout gear. Natalie was a well-known athlete in her home country and had recently begun coaching junior athletes.

"Natalia spread smiles throughout her short life, and that is how we will remember her forever," her club, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, said in a statement.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends, sending them strength and support.

"To honor Natalka's memory, you are welcome to light a candle at our gymnasium."

Parents Devastated

Natalia's mother also paid tribute to her daughter in a post on Instagram: "She was amazing, we all loved her so much and we will never stop loving her.

"I am proud that you were my daughter, my dream girl. You taught me so much. I wish you could teach me more.

"You were a great sister and your siblings will never stop thinking about you because you always thought about them, too."

Natalie's tragic death comes after a young girl died while taking selfies for her TikTok followers at the top of a waterfall. Moe Sa Nay, 14, fell into the water and drowned after becoming trapped between two rocks.

On July 22, Moe was posing for photos with her friends at the Sinywa Waterfall in southeastern Myanmar to share with her 150,000 social media followers. She slipped on the wet stones, and the swift current swept her downstream, where her body became wedged between two large boulders.

Unable to free herself, Moe drowned as the water surged around her at this popular tourist spot in Paung, located in Mon state. Rescuers rushed to the scene but struggled to recover the young girl's body in time.