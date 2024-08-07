TikToker Who Stabbed Army Veteran to Death, Then Posted Videos Bragging About Being a 'Bad Girl' is Jailed for Life

A TikToker bragged that she'd 'been a bad girl' shortly after killing an Army veteran by stabbing him multiple times after he allegedly let her pet dog escape.

Winter Swan-Miller recorded a TikTok video while 62-year-old Stuart Maxwell Crocker lay dead on the floor in the same flat at The Signals, New Street, Andover, on June 23, last year.

Crocker was Stabbed 27 Times

Mr Crocker's body was only discovered five days later when a neighbour phoned 999 concerned for his welfare. Officers found Stuart's body covered with a blanket and a sheet. A post mortem found had sustained 27 stab wounds to multiple areas of his body including his neck, chest and upper abdomen.

Officers arrested Swan-Miller a week after the murder when they found the victim's bankcard was being used to withdraw cash in the Aldridge area of the West Midlands.

Swan-Miller was found guilty of Mr Crocker's murder following a 12-week trial at Winchester Crown Court. She was sentenced on Tuesday, August 6, and will serve a minimum of 23 years in prison.

'I've Been a Bad Girl'

Now, Hampshire Constabulary have released a TikTok posted by Swan-Miller following the heinous attack on Mr Crocker.

Swan-Miller told her followers: "I'm going to be taking a break from TikTok for a bit I think because I've been a bad girl.

"If you want to write to me, I'll happily write back."

She continued: "I can only explain when the time comes but I had to do what I did because of my situation.

"You probably won't want to speak to me when you find out, anyway, but there is more to the story than just one side.

"I just hope that it all goes well really.

"At the moment I feel sick, I don't think that I've done a bad thing at all."

Swan-Miller Accused Crocker of Taking Her Therapy Dog Away from Her

During the trial, jurors were shown a number of TikToks, organised into parts, which were posted on June 23 - the same day as the murder. In the videos, she went into reasons why she had killed Crocker, including claiming that Crocker had been complicit in her therapy dog being stolen.

In one video, titled "Part Two", Swan-Miller can be heard saying: "Taking my dog from me, the only thing in the entire world that I've got.

"I did do what I did and I did it because I had no choice. They took away the only thing in my life that I have got, and that's my dog Oblivion."

She added: "You took away my dog, you all did this."