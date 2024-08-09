Where Is Lazar Dukic? Serbian CrossFit Athlete Feared Dead after He Vanishes During Swim Race in Texas as Body Is Pulled Out from Lake

CrossFit athlete Lazar Dukic disappeared while live-streaming the CrossFit Games in Texas. The last sighting of him was roughly 100 meters from the finish line of the 800-meter swimming portion in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Metro. His team informed the organizers that he never emerged from the water.

Videos shared on social media appear to show a man struggling to swim during the race, bobbing in the water before going under. However, it is unclear whether the man in the footage was Dukic. First responders pulled a body from Marine Creek Lake on Thursday, placing it in a body bag around 10 am, as reported by CBS News Texas.

Where is Dukic?

It is not confirmed if the body is that to Dukic. The swimming segment, which was set to start in the early morning, was the first event of the games but was canceled after police began searching for the athlete around 8 a.m.

According to Metro, all spectators were asked to leave the premises while the search was underway. The livestreams were cut when organizers canceled the swimming event.

A woman who was livestreaming told the viewers that it "looks like something serious has happened."

The Serbian athlete has been a regular competitor in the CrossFit Games for several years and is currently ranked 88th globally in the male category. In Serbia, he holds the third position.

Yesterday, the athlete shared ads for TYR Sport on his Instagram story, smiling excitedly at the camera. Just a few hours ago, Dukic also posted a link to the livestream of his event.

Uncertainty About Dukic Grows

In a video shared on social media, Dukic said that CrossFit is "the only thing I'm good at" and emphasized that he "works hard" because he's aware that his competitors are doing the same.

"I know somebody is working hard next to me, so he pushes me hard both mentally an physically,' he said. 'I can't let my brother beat me."

Dukic's brother, Luka, also takes part in CrossFit competitions, but he has not made any public statements on his brother. Dukic had expressed his goal of reaching the podium this season.

"It was a real struggle coming from a small country that didn't have a single CrossFit box when I started," the four-time CrossFit Games athlete told More Than Fitness in 2023.

"As I progress through the sport, the community and Serbia progress also. I feel very blessed to be somebody that is charging the way, making it easier for everybody else."

The six-time Serbia National Champion began his CrossFit journey while on a student work trip in the US, where his roommate introduced him to the sport. Upon returning home, he purchased equipment and began training, as reported by the outlet.

Though he qualified for the CrossFit Games in 2019, he chose not to participate and made his debut in 2021, finishing in ninth place.