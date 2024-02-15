Who Was Lisa Lopez-Galvan? Kansas City Chiefs Fan Killed in Super Bowl Parade Shooting Was Local DJ and Mom-of-Two

A mother of two and a devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan was killed during the Wednesday afternoon shooting near the team's hometown Super Bowl victory parade, according to reports. Lisa Lopez-Galvan died during surgery at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to her abdomen, as confirmed by her loved ones to the Kansas City Star.

Three gunmen opened fire inside Union Station moments after the team, including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, left the stage, turning what should have been a triumphant day for the city after the Chiefs' victory on Sunday into a chaotic scene. At least 29 other people were reported injured in the deadly shooting.

Celebration Turns into Tragedy

"She was the most wonderful, beautiful person," Lisa Lopez, a longtime friend of no relation who works as The Star's newsroom executive administrative assistant, told the Kansas City Star.

"She was a local DJ. She did everybody's weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life."

The Star reported that Lopez-Galvan, who was married with two children, worked as a DJ for a community radio station. She co-hosted 'Taste of Tejano,' a show featuring Hispanic music, alongside her brother Beto Lopez.

However, it is not clear whether Lisa Lopez-Galvan is the confirmed fatality mentioned by Kansas City police, leaving uncertainty as to whether her death marks the second murder in this incident.

According to friends and family, Lopez-Galvan's adult son sustained a gunshot wound, and one of her two cousins believed to be minors, was also injured in the chaos.

Lopez-Galvan, who was in her mid-40s, resided with her husband and two children in Shawnee, located just one-hour southeast of where the unfortunate shooting took place.

The latest update from the Taste of Tejano Facebook page said: "Friends and family. Please keep our Lisa and the Lopez family in your prayers."

Lopez-Galvan was a devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan, which is evident from her Facebook page which is filled with support for her team in the days leading up to their second consecutive Super Bowl win on Sunday.

According to The Star employee Lisa Lopez, Lopez-Galvan had texted her on Monday with the desire to obtain a commemorative edition of the newspaper to celebrate her favorite team's historic victory.

"She has a beautiful family. She was such a happy person," Lopez said.

Family Devastated

Following the news of her tragic death, friends and family started paying tribute to Lopez-Galvan on social media. One post read: "With a heavy heart we say good bye to our beautiful cousin Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

"Your senseless death at today's KC parade has left us in shock and with a huge void in our hearts. Rest in Peace dear Lisa, we'll miss you. Until we see you again."

Another person wrote: "Prayers to Lisa Lopez-Galvan. She did not deserve this she was a great person over all!

"She was there to celebrate with the city not to deal with this tragic! Kansas City we need to do better!

"We will all miss you down here Lisa you were a great impact on me. You always brighten up my day with your smile! Gosh I'm so heart broken for her family!"

Newly surfaced video captures what appears to be the sound of rapid gunfire during the parade.

Other footage shows the moment when Chiefs fans tackled a suspect, with a woman seen picking up what seems to be an assault rifle. The group subdued the alleged gunman, exclaiming 'we got the gun,' and held him down until the arrival of the police.

Children's Mercy Kansas City reported treating 12 patients, including eleven children, with nine having gunshot wounds, according to TMZ. Police have confirmed the arrest of three people in connection with the incident.

"I'm angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters at a press conference.

"Because of bad actors, which were very few, this tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers," she said, noting that there were some 800 cops deployed in the area at the time of the shooting.

The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) has confirmed that no officers were involved in the shooting.

A video shows Chiefs fans chasing down and tackling a man, possibly a gunman, before police took them into custody.