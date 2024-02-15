Dramatic Video Captures Moment Brave Kansas City Chief Fans Fleeing Gunman after Super Bowl Parade Shooting [WATCH]

A dramatic video has emerged that captures the moment several brave Kansas City Chiefs fans pounce on one of the alleged gunmen after he opened deadly fire at the team's Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday. They tackled the attacker to the ground amidst the chaos, as hundreds of frantic bystanders rushed to safety.

Three gunmen opened fire inside Union Station moments after the team, including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, left the stage, turning what should have been a triumphant day for the city after the Chiefs' victory on Sunday into a chaotic scene. Newly surfaced video captures what appears to be the sound of rapid gunfire during the parade.

Moment of Bravery

A chaotic video has emerged that captures the suspect sprinting behind jersey barriers and across the grass toward a crowd of bewildered and terrified celebrants shortly after gunfire erupted at the end of the victory parade near Union Station.

Instead of fleeing with the rest of the crowd, a courageous fan took action, confronting the alleged criminal and tackling him to the ground.

The suspected gunman managed to free himself momentarily but was promptly tackled once more by a second Chiefs fan.

The two grappled in the dirt in a desperate attempt to restrain him. The first fan jumped back into the scuffle, and at least two more bystanders joined forces to help keep the suspect subdued until police arrived within seconds.

The camera then pans to capture another suspect being handcuffed several yards away.

At least one person was killed, and 29 others were injured as fans, including young children, fled from the gunfire. Unconfirmed reports suggested that some casualties were rushed to the nearby Children's Mercy Hospital.

The identities of the three gunmen involved in the attack have not been confirmed, and no motive has been given. One of the detained was captured in a photograph wearing a red hoodie, seated on a curb with hands cuffed behind their back.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a devoted Chiefs fan and mother of two, died during surgery at a local hospital. She sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, her loved ones told the Kansas City Star.

"She was the most wonderful, beautiful person," Lisa Lopez, a longtime friend of no relation who works as its newsroom executive administrative assistant, told the newspaper of the beloved local DJ.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs Heartbroken

Police sources said that the shooting was not terror-related, the New York Post reported. "I'm angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters at a press conference.

"Because of bad actors, which were very few, this tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers," she said, noting that there were some 800 cops deployed in the area at the time of the shooting.

The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) has confirmed that no officers were involved in the shooting.

A video shows Chiefs fans chasing down and tackling a man, possibly a gunman, before police took them into custody.

Police spokesperson Graves said that the department is working to verify whether the person in the video is the same person currently in custody.

A video obtained by TMZ captures the chaotic scene as fans' cheers turned into screams when multiple gunshots were heard, prompting people to flee in all directions.

The footage shows a victim lying on the ground in a pool of blood, with onlookers attempting chest compressions. A man in a red hoodie and red sweatpants was seen in police custody at the scene.

As of now, the suspects involved in the shooting have not been identified.

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill wrote in a post that was retweeted by quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

"Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing," Tranquill added. Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs VP of Sports Medicine and Performance, assured that he, his wife, and head coach Andy Reid's family were all safe and en route on a bus to Arrowhead.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was present outside the station with his wife and mother during the shooting, stated that the White House reached out, offering federal assistance in the investigation.

Lucas also said having a conversation with the Kansas City Chiefs, who confirmed that all their players and staff had been accounted for. "This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time," Lucas said.