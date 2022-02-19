Who Was Lindsey Pearlman? 'General Hospital' Actress Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Los Angeles

An American television actress who went missing few days back has reportedly found dead on Friday morning, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said. Lindsey Pearlman, 43, who acting credits include ABC's soap "General Hospital", went missing on Sunday and was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday.

An investigation has been launched into her mysterious death and not much details have been shared. It is not known under what circumstances Pearlman died and if there was any foul play involved in her death. Also, the circumstances under which she disappeared remain under investigation, with police not divulging much at this point.

Mysterious Death

According to LAPD, Pearlman's body was found after officers responded to a radio request for a death investigation near Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue, just south of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking destination for both locals and visitors. Her body was discovered around 8:30 am.

Pearlman's identity was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, which said that the coroner will determine her cause of death. Later, Pearlman's husband also confirmed the tragic news on Instagram and wrote: "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken."

"I will share more later but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time," he added.

Pearlman's family has filed a missing persons complaint and were seeking public help to trace her. Also, police had been seeking the public's help to find the 43-year-old Chicago native who went missing from the East Hollywood area nearly a week ago.

She was last seen on Sunday at about 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said. "Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since," police said in a statement earlier on before her body was discovered. "Friends and family fear for her safety."

Family Shattered

Pearlman's death has left her family devastated, while police continue to investigate the cause of her death and under what circumstances she disappeared. Pearlman is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she went missing and if her body was found with the same attire that she was wearing when she left home.

News of her death was first broken around 3 pm, when her cousin Savannah Pearlman confirmed on Twitter writing, "UPDATE: I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance."

According to Pearlman's biography posted on her personal website, she had roles on "General Hospital," "American Housewife," the TV version of "The Purge," and "Chicago Justice." She had a recurring role in "General Hospital", which is believed to be her biggest success ever.

Pearlman also had extensive experience in Chicago-area theater. The Chicago native has also worked on "Empire", "Seaky Pete" and "Selena: The Series".