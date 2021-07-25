Woman Who Jumped Off NYC Building with Her Dog and Died Identified as Actress

The woman who jumped to her death from the 46th floor of the high-rise luxury building in Manhattan in New York has been identified as Linda Holston, an actress. Holston, 60, had written a note that she was under stress.

Holston had jumped off the roof of the 46-story luxury rental building on Tenth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen around 1 PM on July 23. Reports claimed that she had her meal and along with her dog and jumped off the building and died on the spot.

From New Mexico to Manhattan

Holston was a resident of New Mexico and had moved to Manhattan in 2017. She was acting in the community theatre. After moving to New York, she had joined William Esper Studio and completed the acting course in 2019, reported Backstage.com.

Holston had graduated from the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in California in 1981. Reports claim that Holston regularly took her pet Jake to Pure Paws Veterinary Care on East 42nd Street. Jake was a rat Terrier and was aged 16.

Police had found bottles of medication in Holston's apartment. Some of the residents of the building spoke to New York Post and described Holston as a 'sweet person'. Her social media page has her pictures enjoying plays and suggest that she had recently visited Central Park Zoo, New York Botanical Garden and Hudson Yards.

IMDB also mentions Holston. There are two films to Holston's filmy career including a TV show Conversations in Apartment 3A (2018) and short film Larry Larissa Linda (2020). She had also taken part in an off-Broadway play The Accidental Awakening in 2019.

Worked in Sales Sector

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hoslton had worked in the sales sector in New Mexico. Her last job is listed as a part-time fundraiser for the Manhattan Theatre Club till March 2020. No new jobs were listed in her profile. Ironically, she did not have any specific job title on her LinkedIn page, instead the description read: "What a wonderful world."

So far, no information is available about Holston's immediate family. No information is available about the source of her income. As her note only specified about stress it is not known if she had any financial issues.

In one of her Facebook posts, she had shared the words: "I may screw up as a wife, as a daughter, a sister or as a friend, or maybe as a mom because I don't always say or do the "right things. I have a smart mouth, I have secrets, I have many scars because I have a history. Some people love me, some like me, and some people don't. I have done good in my life. I have done bad in my life. I go without makeup, or shaving my legs sometimes. I don't get dressed up half the time. I am random and I am silly. I will not pretend to be someone I am not. I am who I am, you can love me or not. But if I love you, I will do it with my whole heart, and I will make no apologies for the way I am. I AM ME."