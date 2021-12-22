Who was John Lundy? 'Intoxicated' Man Drives Wrong-Way, Killing 3 Louisiana Siblings in Head-on Collision

In a tragic incident, three siblings died after their vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck coming from the wrong side on Interstate 49 near St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, on Friday night. The siblings, along with their mother, Dawn, were coming back from a basketball game at Acadiana Christian School in Monroe.

The siblings have been identified as Lindy Simmons, 20, Christopher Simmons, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15. Their older sister, Katie DeRouen, has formed a GoFundMe page detailing the tragedy.

Was the Pick-up Truck Driver Intoxicated?

Apart from Dawn and her three kids, Christopher's girlfriend, Marissa, was also travelling with them. Both Dawn and Marissa were critically injured in the accident.

The Daily Mail reported that the driver of the pick-up truck was identified as 54-year-old John Lundy. However, a toxicology report to ascertain if the Dallas, Georgia, resident was drunk at the time of the accident is still awaited. Lundy also died in the accident, according to the police.

On the GoFundMe page, Katie claimed that the Lundy was drunk when he collided with the family's SUV. "A selfish, scum of the earth human, decided to get behind the wheel intoxicated. This person was driving north in the southbound lane on the interstate and plowed head-on into my family's car," it read.

According to the outlet, the family had initially planned to delay the tragic news for Dawn until she left the ICU. "The second she saw Katie in the ICU, she immediately started asking questions knowing Katie wouldn't lie to her," Katie's cousin Ross wrote in an update.

"She asked how bad were her babies' injuries. Katie's eyes just welled with tears, but her mom continued to ask, "Tell me... How bad is it?" Katie knew it was time and couldn't put it off any longer."

Condolences Pour in For the Family

Starting the GoFundMe campaign, Katie wrote on the page, "I don't know how to start or where to begin. Their Christmas gifts are still wrapped under the tree waiting for them. Our lives are shattered."

Soon after the condolences started pouring in for the shattered family. "My heart just breaks for this family. I can not even begin to comprehend what you are going through. Such beautiful children! May they RIP. My thoughts and prayers are with you all heaven gained 3 angels," commented a user.

"May God watch over and provide strength and comfort to your family during this tragic time," wrote another.

"I'm so very very sorry for this terrible tragedy in your family! My prayers and support are being sent your way! There are just no words to describe how much we care and feel so much pain for your loss!" read another comment.