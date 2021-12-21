Covid-19 Vaccine Suppresses DNA Repair, Unleashes Cancer, Accelerates Aging? Swedish Study Causes Alarm

A viral claim suggesting that COVID-19 vaccine spike proteins enter cell nuclei, suppress DNA repair, unleash cancer, immunodeficiency, autoimmune disorders or accelerated aging, is found to be a hoax. The claim has been made on a study submitted by a researchers at two Swedish universities.

The Covid 19 vaccine has remained embroiled in baseless conspiracy theories ever since it was rolled out in January this year. Earlier, a hoax claiming that vaccine will alter the human DNA of those taking the jab had also gone viral.

What is Written in the Paper?

The research paper titled "SARSâ€“CoVâ€“2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro" is written by Hui Jiang and Ya-Fang Mei, both researchers at the Department of Molecular Biosciences, The Wennerâ€“Gren Institute, Stockholm University, and the Department of Clinical Microbiology, Virology, UmeÃ¥ University, respectively.

In its article, Natural News reported that the authors wrote, "We found that the spike protein markedly inhibited both BRCA1 and 53BP1 foci formation (Figure 3Dâ€“G). Together, these data show that the SARSâ€“CoVâ€“2 fullâ€“length spike protein inhibits DNA damage repair by hindering DNA repair protein recruitment."

"This means that the spike protein, which is generated in cell ribosomes after the cells have been hijacked by mRNA vaccines, doesn't always leave the cell and enter the bloodstream as we are told by mRNA vaccine proponents. In some cases, the spike protein enters the cell nucleus. There, it interferes with the DNA repair mechanism as described throughout this article," read the report by the outlet.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim, Lead Stories, a fact-checking website, stated that the study was not peer-reviewed. Further, it also claimed that one of the universities have requested for the draft be withdrawn after it found flaws with its methodology and conclusions.

In a communique to the outlet, Professor Neus Visa, department head at Stockholm University said that the conclusions in the study are wrong. "No, the article does not prove that vaccine-generated spike proteins will hijack the human body's DNA repair mechanism and other adaptive immune system reactions. The study uses an artificial setup in vitro that cannot support conclusions about the effects of the spike protein in the body," Visa said.

Claiming that while Stockholm University's research projects are "truth-seeking, free and unbound," peer review is essential, the HoD went on to add, " We have evaluated the research presented in this article and found flaws in the quality of the work and data interpretation and therefore the authors have contacted the journal and requested the withdrawal of the article."