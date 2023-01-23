Who Was Huu Can Tran? 72-Year-Old Monterey Park Shooter Sought Medical Aid After Fleeing Scene; Found Dead in Car

The suspected gunman in the Monterey Park mass shooting has been identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. The fatal shoot out at the dance studio left 10 people dead and wounded at least 10 others.

Tran Was Found Dead From Self Inflicted Wound

Shortly after the shoot out the police released the description and photos of the suspected shooter describing him as an Asian man between 30 to 50 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a black leather jacked, a beanie and glasses.

CNN reported that Tran may have sought medical treatment after fleeing the shoot out scene. Sources told the outlet that the police received a tip Sunday from a hospital claiming that a man matching the description of the Monterey Park suspect came into the emergency room for treatment of injuries consistent with having been in a fight. However, after waiting for sometime, the man left the hospital without treatment of his wounds.

Around 10 am on Sunday, the Torrance police tried to stop a vehicle matching the description near Hawthorne and Sepulveda boulevards. Before the officers could approach the driver, he had shot himself dead. The images being circulated of the vehicles shows two bullet holes in the drivers-side window and a dead man slumped over the steering wheel.

Social Media Reacts

Soon after the reports of the Monterey shooter being identified surfaced, social media users reacted sharply. "Monterey Park mass murder suspect identified as Huu can Tran who used an extended magazine assault pistol.

This is the 5th Mass Murder and the 33rd Mass Shooting of the year," tweeted a user.

"The shooter is 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. At one point they were looking for an Asian male 30-50 years old. This is all such a tragic mess that didn't have to happen. If a 72 year old didn't have access to guns, he sure as hell wouldn't have killed 10 people with his fists," wrote another.

"If only there was some gun control, Californians would be protected from obvious white supremacists like...Huu Can Tran," read another tweet.

"The Monterey Park shooter was 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. The shooter in Laguna Woods was 68-year-old David Chou. I don't know what to make of our elders getting access to and turning to guns like this," opined a user.