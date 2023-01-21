'I'm Going to F— My Son Tonight. Stand By': Georgia Gay Couple Arrested For Raping and Pimping Adopted Sons

A Georgia-based gay couple was arrested after they were accused of molesting their adopted sons along with pimping them out to a local pedophile ring. William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacob Zulock used their social media for the nefarious activities.

Accused are Government and Bank Employees

The New York Post reported that Zulock, a government worker, and Zachary Zulock, a banker, were indicted in August 2022 on charges of of incest, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, felony sexual exploitation of children and felony prostitution of a minor.

The victims have been identified as 11-year-old and 9-year-old. The couple adopted the boys from a Christian special-needs adoption agency. The report claimed that besides molesting their sons, the gay couple also used the kids to record child porn. The duo was arrested on July 27, last year, following a police raid.

Townhall reported that the 17-count indictment revealed that both the accused allegedly performed oral sex on the victims, forced the children to perform oral sex on them, and anally raped their sons. During a sexual act, the older kid was injured during the anal sex being performed on him. The abuse, which started in 2019, continued till December 2021, as per the records.

Couple Invited Others to Participate in Sexual Abuse

It was also reported that beside sexually abusing the sons themselves, the duo also pimped them to a pedophile ring. During the investigations, 27-year-old Hunter Clay Lawless, told the investigators that Zachary, whose Instagram bio describes him as "Papa to our two wonderful boys" and an "activist", invited him "multiple times" to take part in sexually abusing the boys.

Lawless revealed that in one of the messages sent on Snapchat, Zachary said, "I'm going to fâ€” my son tonight. Stand by." He also sent images of himself sexually abusing the 11-year-old. As per another report, William also admitted to forcing one of his sons to perform oral sex on him "with the intent to satisfy his own ... sexual desire."

Townhall reported that during the investigations, Zachary admitted to being the cameraman while recording the sexual abuse of the kids. The investigators also found a folder on Zachary's cell phone, marked 'US'. The folder contained videos of William sexually abusing the child.