Donald Trump Gets Trolled After he Mistakes Rape Accuser E Jean Carroll With Former Wife in Old Photo

Former US President Donald Trump was trolled after he mistook E Jean Carroll, the writer who has accused him of rape, for his ex-wife Marla Maples during a deposition in the case. The revelations were part of excerpts released in US district court on Wednesday.

Trump's Former Wife Was Also Present in the Picture

According to CNBC, the incident took place during a deposition at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida in October, last year. The picture in question was taken during an NBC event around 1987, reported the outlet.

The picture shows Trump's back as he faced Carroll and her then husband, John Johnson. Ivana Trump, Trump's former wife, is also seen standing in the picture.

Upon showing the picture, Trump mistook Carroll for Marla, his ex-wife. "It's Marla." When lawyer Roberta Kaplan enquired, "You're saying Marla is in this photo?" Trump repointed, "That's Marla, yeah. That's my wife."

It may be recalled that Trump had initially said Carroll was not his type. "She's not my type. She is not a woman I would ever be attracted to," he had said.

Social Media Reacts

The incident triggered a variety of reactions from the social media users. Trump has said E. Jean Carroll wasn't his "type." When shown a photo of Carroll from the 90s, Trump thought it was his ex-wife from that time, Marla Maples.

So much for the not-my-type defense. Trump is in DEEP trouble in this case now," tweeted a user.

"OMG! "That's Marla, yeah," Trump said, when shown a photograph. "That's my wife. The mistake was corrected by a lawyer for the 76-year-old former president. But observers said it could undermine Trump's claim he could not have attacked Carroll because she is not his "type", read another tweet.

"It's interesting that Trump is accused of raping E. Jean Carroll, whom he confused with his second wife, seeing as he was also accused of raping his first wife," expressed a user.

"After claiming that a woman accusing Trump of rape was not his "type," former President Donald Trump confused a photo of E. Jean Carroll for his former spouse. Alzheimer's?" read a tweet.