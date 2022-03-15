Who Was Gretta Vedler? Russian Model Who Called Putin 'Psychopath' Found Stacked in Suitcase 1 Year after She Went Missing

The body of a Russian model, who called Vladimir Putin a 'psychopath', has been found stashed in a suitcase more than a year after she went missing. Gretta Vedler, 23, was killed a month after she called Putin a 'psychopath' on social media and predicted that his ambition to "enhance the integrity of Russia" would end in tears.

However, despite the eerie coincidence of her January 2021 posts and her disappearance, the two are not believed to be connected in her murder. This is because, Dmitry Korovin, Vedler's ex-boyfriend, has now admitted to strangling her to death before driving her 250 miles to the Lipetsk region and putting her body in a car boot.

Uncanny Timing

Korovin's confession comes at a time when many might feel that Vedler was killed because of making the right predictions about Putin. The fight that made Korovin to murder Vedler was over money and not her views on the Russian leadership.

That was made clear from his confessions. Korovin told investigators that he kept uploading photographs and messages on the model's social media accounts to give everyone the impression that she was still alive.

However, one of Vedler's friends, Evgeniy Foster a blogger from Kharkiv, in Ukraine, grew suspicious, and Krovin was exposed. Foster subsequently asked another friend in Moscow to file the missing persons case which led to the grisly discovery.

Korovin is seen in a video released by Russia's Investigative Committee apparently demonstrating how he killed the model and confessing fully.

Vedler's precognitive posts about Putin in January 2021, a month before she was murdered, are not linked to her death, but they are unsettling in light of events since then.

Strange Resemblance

Although her predictions have nothing to do with the grisly murder, her predictions seem to have proved true today. "Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of humiliation in childhood, he could not stand up for himself due to his [slight] physical form, it is not surprising that he left after law school and joined the KGB," he had once posted online.

"Such people are timid and fearful from childhood, afraid of noise and darkness, strangers, so traits such as caution, restraint, and lack of communication are developed early in their character. I can only assume, in my opinion, a clear psychopathy or sociopathy is seen in him."

She also once told her followers, "For psychopaths, it is important to constantly experience a sense of fullness and sharpness of life, so they love risk, intense experiences, intense communication, intense activity - an intense and dynamic life."

"Maybe he really wants to enhance the integrity of Russia and sincerely wishes the good for the Russians. But can he really do anything?" he had written.

News of Vedler's murder comes as Putin's army continue to curb protests on the streets on Moscow and other cities. Russia has seen thousands taking to streets everyday protesting Putin's decision of invading Ukraine and hundreds have been arrested over the past three weeks.