Russian Missiles Strike at Heart of Kyiv, Antonov Aircraft Plant Under Fire

Russian missiles struck at the heart of Kyiv on Monday morning, targeting a nine-story apartment which led to the death of one and injured many.

Antonov's aircraft plant also come under fire at Sviatoshyn Airfield, six miles from Kyiv city center, also came under fire following the Kremlin's attack on Monday.

The plant is Ukraine's largest aircraft manufacturing center and it is known for producing many of the world's biggest cargo planes.

Russia Intensifies Attack

In today's attack, Russia also lost its four planes, three helicopters and numerous 'unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the Ukrainian forces, according to the Daily Mail.

It came as Moscow intensified its attack on the Ukrainian capital with massive artillery fire at the capital.

Kyiv's northwestern and eastern suburbs were mostly affected by the overnight Russian artillery fire.

Despite Russia's massive bombing, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said claimed this morning that Kremlin troops have not made major advances over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's close allies has said that the invasion is not going as per the plans and considerations of the Kremlin.

Russian Troops Make Slower Progress

"I would like to say that yes, not everything is going as fast as we would like," said Russia's National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, who was also previously in charge of Putin's personal security.

For Russia's slower than expected progress, Zolotov said that

Ukrainian troops are using civilians as a human shield which is delaying the Kremlin troops' invasion.

But he stressed that Russia is going towards its goal step by step and "victory will be for us, and this icon will protect the Russian army and accelerate our victory".

Kremlin troops are inching closer to Kyiv and are keeping up their siege of the southern port city of Mariupol, where officials said nearly 2,200 people have been killed.