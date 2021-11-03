45-Yr-Old Groom Murders New Wife, 57, and Stuffs her Body in Suitcase Four Days After Wedding

A 45-year-old groom, Thomas Nutt, allegedly killed his new bride and stuffed her body into a suitcase just four days after the wedding. The body of the bride, 57-year-old Dawn Walker, was found close to her home four days after she tied the knot with Nutt. Police arrested Nutt on the suspicion of murder hours after Walker's body was found on Sunday, October 31. He was charged with murdering his new wife on Tuesday, November 2. The intention behind the gruesome murder was not clear at the moment.

Police also informed that they are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the chilling murder of Dawn Walker in Lightcliffe, Halifax, West Yorkshire. Walker's body was found stuffed in a suitcase about 200 yards from the house that the couple shared. "Somebody has found the suitcase in bushes in the field and opened it to find her inside," a guest at the wedding said.

Who are Dawn Walker and Thomas Nutt?

Dawn Walker worked at a local secondary school and Thomas Nutt was a scrap dealer. The couple got engaged in January 2020 and moved into the house together. Walker has three adult daughters from her previous marriage. Nutt also has three children from his previous relationships. The couple tied the knot at Halifax Register Office last Wednesday, October 27. A low-key reception was held for friends at the Prince Albert pub.

'Dawn and Thomas were so in love'

"It is just so terrible for something as tragic as this to happen so soon after the marriage," a guest present at the wedding said after adding that Thomas and Dawn "were so in love." "We write this with a very heavy heart that yesterday we lost a loving daughter, mother, nanna, sister, auntie, and friend. In circumstances beyond our control, you were taken from us so suddenly," a statement released by Dwan Walker's family stated.

"Our family is broken and torn apart because of someone's selfish and disgusting actions," Dwan Walker's eldest daughter, Codie-Marie Shaw, 29, wrote on Facebook. Friends and relatives laid bouquets of flowers and lit candles outside Walker's home in Brighouse, West Yorkshire in a tribute on Tuesday, November 2 afternoon.

Detectives noted that Walker was believed to have been murdered between last Wednesday and Sunday. Nutt was scheduled to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 3.