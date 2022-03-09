Ukraine War: Foreign Volunteers Fighting Against the Russians Will Be Able to Obtain Ukrainian Citizenship

After Ukraine invited foreigners to help them in fighting Russian soldiers, people from US, UK, Sweden, Mexico and India have become the first foreigners to join the International Legion of Ukraine in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Ukraine-Russia war has entered the 14th day and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says, "We will not give up and we will not lose," as the Ukrainian leader continues to stand against his Russian counterpart.

Ukraine has received the support of thousands of volunteers, who have already joined the 'International Legion of Territorial Defence to help Ukraine fight against the Russians. Now, it has been learned that Ukraine is willing to give Ukrainian citizenship to foreign volunteers fighting to save their war-torn country.

"Foreign volunteers will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship if they want to, First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on March 9," according to reports released by English-language Ukrainian media outlet, The Kyiv Independent on Twitter.

"Twenty thousand foreign volunteers have joined Ukrainian forces to fight Russia since March 6," the tweet read.

5,000 People Evacuated From Sumy to Poltava Oblast

Meanwhile, Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration said that 5,000 people have been successfully evacuated from Sumy to Poltava Oblast on March 8, according to the English-language Ukrainian media outlet. Lunin said that mostly women and children, as well as citizens of Turkey were among those evacuated.

Russian Air strikes Kill 22 People Including Children in Sumy

Further reports suggest that Russian air strikes have killed as many as 22 people in Sumy overnight on March 8. Head of Sumy regional state administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said that three children were among those killed in the northeastern city, The Kyiv Independent reported through its official handle on Twitter.

Zelensky Claims the World is Ready to Support Ukraine's Recovery After War

After Meanwhile, Ukraine's president Zelensky said, "The world doesn't believe in Russia's future, doesn't talk about it. They talk about us, they are helping us, they are ready to support our recovery after the war."

"Because for a nation, defending itself so heroically, there will most certainly be a future," he added.

