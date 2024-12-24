Who Was Angelina Camillia Gonzales? California Teen Cheerleader Brutally Murdered Days Before Christmas as Ex-Boyfriend Is Arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a 17-year-old high school cheerleader, who was found stabbed to death in California just days before Christmas. Angelina Camillia Gonzales, 17, was brutally killed on Friday at her ex-boyfriend's home in Azusa, as reported by the Azusa Police Department.

The suspect, an 18-year-old whose identity has not been revealed, picked up Gonzales — a committed member of Azusa High School's cheerleading team — after a cheerleading banquet that evening. A concerned family member later traced her phone to the suspect's home, but by the time her stepfather, Robert Caraballo, arrived, it was already too late and Angelina was found dead.

Killed by Her Boyfriend

"When I got there, there was already crime scene tape up and forensics and all kinds of stuff," Caraballo told KABC.

"And I ran up to the officers like, 'Hey, my daughter's in there. You know, my daughter is in there. I'm trying to find her. She's not home.' And that's when they told me, 'Sit aside for a minute,'" he recalled.

Around 10 p.m. that evening, Azusa Police officers arrived at a home on the 300 block of North Soldano Avenue where they found Gonzales with multiple stab wounds.

She was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, according to the police department. Her ex-boyfriend was arrested shortly after the fatal stabbing.

Her devastated stepfather shared that he had warned Gonzales to avoid her ex-boyfriend, but she had a kind heart and often saw the good in people.

Her brother, Ruben Torress, fondly remembered his sister as someone who was "always bubbly, happy, and funny personality," always making jokes and bringing joy to those around her.

"It's unreal, like just the fact that you know, anyone could bring themselves to harm just such a sweet and loving, funny person," Torress added.

Star in Her Own Right

Along with being a cheerleader at her high school, Gonzales had recently joined the wrestling team and won her very first match. While she enjoyed both sports, her stepfather said that cheerleading was her greatest passion.

"She was practicing at home and wanted to be on another stunt team. And that was like her heart cheering for a long time," Caraballo told the outlet.

Gonzales was also highly accomplished academically, with the Azusa Unified School District describing her as an "extraordinary artist" who took first place in the Congressional Art Competition in June.

In 2022, she received the Judge's Choice Award. Her artwork is now displayed in the U.S. Capitol, as highlighted in a post by the district on Instagram. "Her creative talents and vibrant personality enriched our community in countless ways," the district added.

The talented teenager had been eagerly awaiting to celebrate her 18th birthday on January 7, according to her family. "She was looking forward to that. She's amazing - I'm broken right now, not gonna lie to you, because the little bit of time that I had with her, I can't even," Carballo said as he choked up.

In tribute to Gonzales, her mother, Letica Pimentel Caraballo, set up a GoFundMe page. "On Friday December 20, 2024 my baby was taken from us. She was only 17 about to have her 18th birthday on January 7th," she wrote.

"She had such a great future ahead of her. She had a heart of gold. She was my perfect gorgeous Angel baby. I don't even have the words to say. I can't even cope. I need her. Our family is devastated. We appreciate all the support and love. Thank you all."