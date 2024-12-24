Who Is Emily Baldoni? Justin Baldoni's Personal Life with Swedish Actress Wife Under Scrutiny Amid Blake Lively Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Justin Baldoni's personal life has come under intense scrutiny following a bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by Blake Lively on Saturday, which revealed alarming accusations. "The It Ends With Us" actor and director is now facing increased attention surrounding his marriage to Emily Foxler.

This comes as Lively alleged that Baldoni created a toxic work environment during the film's production—claims he has vehemently denied. The lawsuit outlines disturbing accusations, including that Baldoni, 40, showed Lively, 37, nude images and videos of other women, spoke about a supposed pornography addiction, and made inappropriate remarks about her weight, along with other unsettling comments directed at the cast and crew.

Marriage Under Scrutiny

One particularly shocking allegation from Lively's legal team claims that Baldoni added "improvised, gratuitous sexual content and/or scenes involving nudity" to the film, including one involving a minor character, in a deeply disturbing way even before production started.

Amid these troubling claims against the Hollywood actor and director, attention has shifted to Emily Foxler, whom Baldoni has been married to since 2013.

The Swedish actress' life with the Hollywood star has been equally interesting. Foxler began her acting career with a minor role in the 2005 short film "The Elephant's Room" and later appeared in a 2007 episode of "How I Met Your Mother."

In 2019, she took on a starring role in "Five Feet Apart," a drama directed by her husband.

Reports reveal that the couple's first date took place at Blu Jam Cafe in Los Angeles in 2011. A year later, in 2012, Justin proposed to Emily at the same spot.

He captured the emotional moment in a nearly 30-minute video shared on YouTube, with a caption that read: "On April 13th I proposed to my girlfriend Emily at the restaurant where we had our first date.

"I told her I was running late, had the restaurant open just for her, and set up hidden cameras all around her.

"When she sat down at the table, there was a TV in front of her set to take her on a journey that would lead to the proposal of a lifetime."

The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in California on July 27, 2013.

Emily reminisced about their special day in an interview with Style Me Pretty, sharing, "Our wedding day was on July 27, 2013, a beautiful summer's day and evening at our dear friend's stunning Corona, CA property.

"My mother-in-law, Sharon, did all the decorating and turned the place into a Midsummer Night's Dream, exactly what I had hoped for.

"She put so much love in all the details, you could feel the magic of it all."

Otherwise a Happy Family

Emily also played the role of Dr. Julie in "It Ends With Us," the movie at the center of Blake Lively's lawsuit. Before her marriage to Justin, she was known as Emily Foxler, a modified version of her given name, Emily Malou. The couple has two children together—Maiya Grace, born in 2015, and Maxwell Roland-Samuel, born in 2017—and frequently share moments from their family life on Instagram.

In 2017, Justin spoke with Makers about his bond with Emily, reflecting, "I had made the same mistake so many times, searching for something in a package that I thought I would want. When I met Emily, it was unlike all my other experiences. She had like a depth and a grace, and this quiet strength that I think I always dreamed of—and I just knew."

In a recent Instagram post, Emily shared a sweet family moment with Justin and their kids, writing, 'There are days when this is the best,' though she also added that some days are "really hard."

Meanwhile newly revealed details in the lawsuit outline even more shocking allegations, with court filings accusing Baldoni of "improvising physical intimacy" during a scene without prior agreement or coordination.

In one instance, Baldoni allegedly "secretly bit and sucked on Ms. Lively's lower lip" across multiple takes, reportedly insisting on redoing the scene despite Lively's evident discomfort.

The suit further claims that Baldoni made inappropriate sexual remarks, including asking Lively whether she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, experienced simultaneous climaxes—an invasive question Lively found offensive and declined to respond to.