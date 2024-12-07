Iowa Mother Fell Asleep While Toddler Son Drowned in Bathtub

An Iowa woman has been arrested after her baby drowned in a bathtub while she was asleep.

Kayla Bevar, 21, has been charged with child endangerment resulting in death and neglect or abandonment of her 20-month-old son.

Bevar Told Cops She Routinely Left Her Son in the Bath Alone for 'Five Minute' Increments but Woke Up To Find Him Unresponsive

West Des Moines police responded to reports of a drowning Oct. 31 at an apartment on Office Park Road. Police say Kayla Bevar told them she fell asleep while her child was taking a bath back on Oct. 31 and woke up to him unresponsive and floating in the water. She made the 911 call after that.

According to a criminal complaint, Bevar admitted to police she routinely left the child in the bath alone for "five minute" increments. Court filings indicate she put the child in the tub around 6:30 p.m. that night with the drain plugged and water running.

Bevar told authorities she checked on her son periodically before she fell asleep, and returned at 7 p.m. to find her son floating on his side in the overflowing tub.

"When we arrived, police, fire, and EMS provided care to the 20-month-old patient who was transported to a local hospital and later, was pronounced dead," said Sgt. Dan Wade of the West Des Moines Police.

Apartment was Filled with Spoiled Food, Trash, Dirty Diapers

Court documents also say the apartment was filled with spoiled food and trash on the floors. There were dirty diapers in the bathroom and no children's clothing or baby food.

"Death investigations are always difficult. Even more so when we're talking about a 20-month-old child. The best thing we can do is to investigate this and pursue justice for this child," said Sgt. Dan Wade. Bevar was arrested Wednesday night and was booked in the Polk County Jail. She is being held on a $1 million bond.