Luigi Mangione Was Planning to 'Wack' UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Since August and Was Working Alone, Investigators Say

Luigi Mangione, accused of killing CEO Brian Thompson, appears to have been planning his attack as early as August. Investigators found a notebook filled with hostile rants against the insurance industry, which they believe belongs to him.

In an entry from August 15, Mangione reportedly wrote, "the details are finally coming together," expressing he "was glad" that his delays had "allowed him to learn more" about UnitedHealthcare, the insurance giant Thompson headed. "The target is insurance," he allegedly wrote, adding that UnitedHealthcare "checks every box." This came as Mangione was extradited to New York to face Federal charges for shooting dead Thompson on December 4 outside a plush Manhattan hotel.

Long Planned Shooting

A journal entry from October 22, revealed by federal investigators in a complaint unsealed on Thursday, alludes to an upcoming investor conference in six weeks. In the entry, Mangione allegedly expressed his intention to "wack [sic]" the CEO of one of the insurance companies attending the event.

He referred to the Manhattan investor conference as "a true windfall" and ominously noted that, "most importantly," "the message" would become "self-evident," likely referring to his anti-insurer stance and the aftermath he believed would follow the shooting.

Investigators also found a letter from Mangione, addressed "to the Feds," in which he described planning his alleged attack as "trivial" and made it clear that he was acting alone.

"I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: Some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience," Mangione allegedly wrote.

The investigator suggested that "CAD" likely refers to computer-aided design, a technique used to create 2D or 3D representations of physical objects, commonly employed in industries such as architecture and product design.

"P.S. you can check serial numbers to verify this is all self-funded," the missive adds. "My own ATM withdrawals."

In Manhattan Finally to Face Charges

Mangione arrived in Manhattan on Thursday to be formally charged with the murder of Thompson. Throughout the day, he was seen repeatedly pressing his tongue against his cheek, which many believe to be a nervous habit.

However, some online users have speculated that the gesture was meant as a covert message to his supporters, as social media has been flooded with strange praise for the accused killer.

The 26-year-old was taken directly to the airport, where he boarded a private plane bound for New York. He was then transferred to a helicopter, which flew him to Manhattan to face charges after waiving his extradition rights.

Upon arrival at a downtown NYC helipad, he was met by dozens of armed NYPD officers, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Mangione is facing charges for the December 4 murder of Thompson in midtown Manhattan. The flight carrying him was tracked by around 700 people online.