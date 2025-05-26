Who Was Alyssa Boyd? Girlfriend of Ex-Penn State Football Star Killed in Horror ATV Crash While He Is Seriously Injured

A former wide receiver for Penn State and Ohio State was seriously injured, and his young girlfriend was killed in a tragic ATV accident in rural Pennsylvania, according to officials. Julian Fleming, 24, was driving a Yamaha four-wheeler with 23-year-old Alyssa Boyd as his passenger when they crashed with a deer that suddenly ran across the road.

The incident took place on a rural roadway in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, near the New York state border, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The pair could do nothing to avoid colliding with the animal, police asid. Boyd died at the scene after suffering "extensive injuries," while Fleming was rushed to the hospital.

Tragic End

Fleming, also a Pennsylvania resident, suffered severe injuries and was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital for treatment. State police said that neither he nor his passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Local news sources, such as PennLive, identified the injured man as the former college football standout who played for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Social media posts show Fleming and Boyd together, and according to 247sports.com, the two were in a relationship.

Authorities recovered the deer's body, which they believe was the cause of the ATV accident.

Boyd's family chose not to comment on her death.

Tributes quickly began to pour in for Boyd, a 23-year-old was a graduate of the University of Alabama.

Community Mourns Sudden Death

Fleming shot to fame as a standout athlete at Southern Columbia High School in Catawissa, Pennsylvania, earning the title of the nation's top wide receiver recruit after being named Pennsylvania Player of the Year in 2019 by both Gatorade and PennLive.

That same year, the five-star recruit committed to playing college football for Ohio State, where he went on to appear in 38 games, recording 80 catches for 990 yards and seven touchdowns.

After earning his degree in December 2023, Fleming transferred to Penn State. He played in 16 games for the Nittany Lions but faced setbacks due to injuries during the latter part of the season.

Fleming signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the team withdrew the offer after he did not pass his physical exam, just three weeks prior to the fatal ATV accident.