Who Is Beatrice Folchi? Bombshell Brunette Arrested Alongside Crypto King John Woeltz for Kidnapping, Torturing Italian Tourist Is Small-Time Actress

The bombshell brunette arrested alongside Kentucky crypto investor John Woeltz in connection with the suspected kidnapping and torture of an Italian tourist in a luxurious Manhattan apartment has been identified as small-time actress who works as a marketing manager for luxury brands such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley, according to a report.

Beatrice Folchi, 24, who worked as John Woeltz's assistant, was arrested on Friday at a SoHo penthouse, where a man from Turin, Italy, claimed he was held captive and brutally tortured for nearly three weeks in a disturbing scheme to force him to reveal the password to his crypto account, police sources said, according to the New York Post.

Glamorous Kidnapper in Disguise

Folchi, whose family lives in Connecticut, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment. However, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said they have decided not to pursue the case at this time, pending further investigation, the outlet reported.

However, Folchi — who is originally from Latina, Italy, according to her Facebook page — strangely insisted that she had no involvement in the kidnapping and torture of the Italian man when approached by The New York Post on Saturday.

"I'm not arrested," she told the outlet outside her upscale apartment building in Chelsea, as she walked alongside another woman.

"Everything is going to be told but with a lawyer — I can't make any comments right now," Folchi said, dressed in all black, wearing sunglasses, and carrying a Stella McCartney bag worth nearly $1,300.

The pair then turned around and walked away down West 21st Street, refusing to answer any more questions.

Folchi attended the University of Connecticut between 2017 and 2020, where she studied communication and philosophy, according to her LinkedIn profile. Since then, she has worked in several marketing-related roles.

"Experienced in managing media production and events for prestigious clients in the sports and automotive industries, including Puma, Manchester City, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley," reads the bio of her profile, which also boasts her fluency in the Italian language.

Femme Fatale

Online profiles for the 5'9" stunner on IMDb and Backstage reveal that she has appeared in several films, short productions, and TV series since 2020, including a 2021 drama called "Butterfly Wings".

Neighbors of the Folchi family's home in Southbury, Connecticut, said on Saturday that her parents had rented out the property and were currently in Italy. Attempts to contact Puma, Manchester City, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley for comment were unsuccessful at the time.

Folchi was reportedly arrested alongside Kentucky crypto investor John Woeltz, 37, and several over his accomplices for allegedly torturing an Italian tourist with a chainsaw during a disturbing, weeks-long extortion scheme in an attempt to gain access to the passwords to his crypto accounts, according to police sources.

Woeltz was arrested after a 28-year-old Italian tourist—bruised and covered in blood—somehow escaped from the SoHo apartment on Friday morning and ran to a nearby police officer and claimed he had been held captive there for over two weeks, according to police sources, who spoke to the outlet.

The suspects allegedly used a Taser on the victim, beat him with a pistol, and threatened to dismember him with a chainsaw unless he gave up access to the millions stored in his cryptocurrency account.

On Friday morning, police raided the upscale mansion, which Woeltz was allegedly renting for roughly $30,000 to $40,000 a month, and pulled out one of the suspects, who was wearing a white bathrobe.

According to the victim, his ordeal began on May 6 when he reached Manhattan from Italy, enticed by what turned out to be a fake business opportunity.

Instead of a deal, he said his passport was confiscated, and the lavish apartment was transformed into a nightmare prison where he was held for weeks.

The so-called 'crypto bros' including Woeltz allegedly tied the victim up using electrical cords and gave him electric shock, including using a Taser while his feet were in water.

The nightmare began after a dispute over cryptocurrency, with the suspect allegedly attempting to extort millions of dollars from the victim through a series of brutal tortures, according to sources.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for medical care, while authorities arrested Woeltz.