Who Is Tracy Tutor? 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Accuses Affluent Realtor Tal Alexander of Sexually Abusing Her

A star from "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" has accused luxury real estate agent Tal Alexander of sexual assault, amid allegations that he and his twin brother have been sexually abusing women for decades, according to a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court.

Tracy Tutor, 48, is one of ten women who told The New York Times that they were sexually assaulted by the Alexander brothers, known for brokering luxury properties and flaunting their lavish lifestyle on social media. Seven of the women, including Tutor, said they believe they were drugged before being sexually assaulted and raped by either Tal, 38, or the younger twins, Oren and Alon, 37.

Drugged and Raped Women for Years

Tutor said she shared a drink with Oren at a cocktail party in 2014 and then blacked out. A friend later found her in the restaurant's bathroom with Oren and pulled her away.

She told the New York Times that she doesn't remember what happened to her, saying, "Staying silent for so long has been damaging on many levels, and remembering now what happened feels debilitating."

Florida attorney Jim Ferraro withdrew his representation from Oren and Alon after 30 women came forward with rape allegations, following at least three lawsuits against the brothers.

The brothers have denied the allegations in these lawsuits, which date back to the early 2010s.

Court documents filed in New York Supreme Court in June and obtained by DailyMail.com accuse all three real estate brothers of raping complainant Angelica Parker in an assault she claims took place around the fall of 2012.

The New York-based model, formerly known as Angelica Cecora, made headlines in 2012 when she accused renowned boxer Oscar De La Hoya of battery and false imprisonment in a lawsuit she eventually lost.

In a complaint similar to those filed by Rebecca Mandel and Karen Whiteman, Parker claims that she was "raped by Alon and Tal Alexander in a coordinated attack planned and facilitated by Oren Alexander with his brothers."

Oren is accused of sitting and watching the assaults.

Bombshell Accusations

Mandel claims she met Oren and Alon Alexander in 2009 at the now-closed club SL when she was just 18 years old.

She said she continued to see the twins at parties and, in September 2020, met them again at SL, where Alon "intentionally drugged Plaintiff's drink with an unknown substance, resulting in significant impairment to her physical and mental state."

Mandel claims that the twins then took her back to their apartment, where the assault took place. Meanwhile, Whiteman alleges that she was raped by the two in 2012 at a "castle" in the Hamptons owned by Ivan Wilzig, known as "Sir Ivan's Castle."

A spokesman for Tal said, " It is unfortunate but fully expected that shakedown artists are going to line up given the allegations against Tal's brothers. However, Tal has done absolutely nothing wrong, and anyone hoping to peddle outrageous lies in hopes of a quick payday are going to find themselves disappointed."

The brothers are represented by attorney Isabelle Kirshner at Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, she said, "We have reviewed the allegations in the complaint and deny them, as they are pure fiction."