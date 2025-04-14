Who Is Erica Stoll? How an Avid Tennis Player Met Rory McIlroy, Married Him after Secret Romance and Is Happy Again After Divorce Drama

As Rory McIlroy teed off on Sunday at the Masters with a two-stroke advantage and the opportunity to complete golf's rare Grand Slam, two very important people were in the crowd cheering him on—his wife, Erica Stoll, and their daughter, Poppy. While the tournament itself was filled with tension, McIlroy and Stoll's personal journey added another layer of emotion.

In May 2024, after seven years of marriage, McIlroy filed for divorce. However, in a touching and unexpected turn, the couple decided to reconcile just a month later, withdrawing the filing and deciding to rebuild their damaged relationship. Needless to say, the past year has been eventful for the couple.

Happy Again after Turbulent Divorce Drama

Sunday painted a different picture of the relationship McIlroy and Erica a year ago. McIlroy was overcome by tears of joy as he embraced Erica and their four-year-old daughter, Poppy, in an emotional celebration after his Masters win.

The Northern Irishman won his first green jacket and completed the career grand slam with a dramatic win over England's Justin Rose in a one-hole playoff at Augusta National during the 2025 Masters.

Immediately after the win, McIlroy went straight to Erica, his wife of eight years, who looked stunning in an all-white outfit and a striking wide-brimmed hat, and wrapped her in a heartfelt embrace. He then crouched down to hug Poppy, who appeared a bit overwhelmed by the moment, before lifting her into his arms as tears continued to stream down his face.

The reason behind Erica and McIlroy withdrawing the divorce last year remains unclear but it is understood that they are happy again. So, who is Erica Stoll?

Erica, originally from Irondequoit, New York, was an avid tennis player during her high school years. After her graduation, she attended the Rochester Institute of Technology, where she earned a degree in marketing in 2008, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Born on September 10, Stoll shares a birthday with golf legend Arnold Palmer.

McIlroy previously acknowledged this shared birthday in an Instagram post in 2019, writing: "September 10th... a special day for 2 very important people in my life. My wife Erica and Arnold Palmer share a birthday today. They never got to have the joint party they talked about having a few years ago."

"Arnold would have been 90 today and Erica is, well... much, much younger! They have both taught me so much and made me a better man. I cherished every moment I got to spend with Arnold and I cherish the life I get to spend with Erica. Happy Birthday guys!!"

After college, Stoll embarked on a career in golf and secured a position with the PGA.

Ahead of the Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill in Pittsford, just outside of Rochester, the PGA hired Stoll as an on-site office manager.

Meeting, Romance and Marriage

Stoll's journey with the PGA ultimately led her to serve as a transport official for the tour. It was in this capacity that she and McIlroy first met in 2012.

During the Ryder Cup that year, McIlroy encountered a time zone mix-up and overslept, nearly missing his tee time. Stoll, in her role, organized a police escort to swiftly get McIlroy to the course in Medinah, Illinois.

The initial meeting between Stoll and McIlroy was purely platonic, especially given McIlroy's relationship with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki at the time they first met. McIlroy and Wozniacki became engaged on New Year's Eve in 2013 but ended their relationship a few months later.

Stoll and McIlroy began dating in late 2014 but initially kept their relationship a secret. It wasn't until six months into their new romance that McIlroy spoke to the Times of London about his relationship with Stoll.

"I am very happy in my love life,' he said. 'We haven't really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach. The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great."

In December 2015, McIlroy and Stoll got engaged and married in April 2017. The couple married during a ceremony held at Ashford Castle in Ireland.

Their family grew when Stoll and McIlroy welcomed their daughter, Poppy Kennedy, on August 31, 2020, in Jupiter, Florida.

McIlroy filed for divorce in Florida Just a month after celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. The reasons behind the breakup remain unclear.

Throughout their relationship, Stoll has maintained a low profile, avoiding media attention. Despite having an Instagram account, Stoll has kept her profile private, with only a few hundred followers.

